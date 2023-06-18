Connect with us

Entertainment

Modi in the United States: Hollywood singer known for Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare will perform during PM Modi’s visit to the United States

Modi in the United States: Hollywood singer known for Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare will perform during PM Modi’s visit to the United States

 


Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, is expected to wow audiences in New York and Washington during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next visit next week, according to a press release on Saturday.

Known for her mesmerizing renditions of the Indian national anthem “Jan Gana Mana” and the devotional song “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”, Millben, 38, will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) June 21st. She will join Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawn of the UNHQ alongside the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, India’s Ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamobj, and the New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Expressing his excitement, Millben said, “I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamobj and New York Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming the First Minister Modi for this first event in the United States.

Additionally, she was invited to perform at the Indian Diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on June 23.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States from June 21-24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will include a state dinner hosted by the Bidens on June 22. The visit also includes a highly anticipated speech. to the joint session of Congress on June 22, as well as an exclusive gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

Millben expressed his enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s visit, saying: “I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates US-India relations, the two greatest democracies in the world and the most important relationship in the world today.”

Officially invited by the Prime Minister’s Official State Visit Steering Committee, Millben is confirmed to perform at an exclusive Diaspora Reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23. She expressed her gratitude for the invitation and stressed the importance of the US-India relationship as a symbol of unity, freedom and democracy.

Known for her bipartisan platform, Millben has won acclaim for using music to unite and foster patriotism around the world. His performances of the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, international royalty and world leaders left a lasting impact. His virtual rendition of India’s national anthem in 2020 for India’s independence day and the revered Hindu anthem “Om Jai Jagdish Hare” for the observance of Diwali has been widely praised and viewed by millions of people in the United States, India and around the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who made a historic pilgrimage to India in 1959, Millben embarked on her own transformative journey in August 2022. As an official guest of the United States, invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, she made her mark during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Making history as the first American and African-American artist to be invited for the Independence Day celebration, Millben performed for an audience of 1.4 billion, cementing the bonds of deep friendship between the two nations.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:12 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/modi-in-us-hollywood-singer-known-for-jan-gana-mana-and-om-jai-jagdish-hare-to-perform-during-pm-modis-us-visit-11687055840473.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: