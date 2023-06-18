Modi in the United States: Hollywood singer known for Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdish Hare will perform during PM Modi’s visit to the United States

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, is expected to wow audiences in New York and Washington during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next visit next week, according to a press release on Saturday.

Known for her mesmerizing renditions of the Indian national anthem “Jan Gana Mana” and the devotional song “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”, Millben, 38, will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) June 21st. She will join Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawn of the UNHQ alongside the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, India’s Ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamobj, and the New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Expressing his excitement, Millben said, “I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamobj and New York Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming the First Minister Modi for this first event in the United States.

Additionally, she was invited to perform at the Indian Diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on June 23.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States from June 21-24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will include a state dinner hosted by the Bidens on June 22. The visit also includes a highly anticipated speech. to the joint session of Congress on June 22, as well as an exclusive gathering of diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

Millben expressed his enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s visit, saying: “I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates US-India relations, the two greatest democracies in the world and the most important relationship in the world today.”

Officially invited by the Prime Minister’s Official State Visit Steering Committee, Millben is confirmed to perform at an exclusive Diaspora Reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23. She expressed her gratitude for the invitation and stressed the importance of the US-India relationship as a symbol of unity, freedom and democracy.

Known for her bipartisan platform, Millben has won acclaim for using music to unite and foster patriotism around the world. His performances of the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US presidents, international royalty and world leaders left a lasting impact. His virtual rendition of India’s national anthem in 2020 for India’s independence day and the revered Hindu anthem “Om Jai Jagdish Hare” for the observance of Diwali has been widely praised and viewed by millions of people in the United States, India and around the world.

Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who made a historic pilgrimage to India in 1959, Millben embarked on her own transformative journey in August 2022. As an official guest of the United States, invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, she made her mark during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Making history as the first American and African-American artist to be invited for the Independence Day celebration, Millben performed for an audience of 1.4 billion, cementing the bonds of deep friendship between the two nations.

Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:12 IST

