‘Guys and Dolls’, Nickel Creek, Lauren Morrow and more

Father’s Day Music in the Mountainwith David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe:2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended.
Four Counties Players 50th Anniversary Open House:2-5 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, free.
Jon Spear:2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery,(434) 975-0094no cover, donations accepted.
Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 2 p.m., house opens 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Monday eveningAnecdoteswithBrandon, the trivia guy:6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage.
LYAO Comedy Open Michosted byChris Alain:8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall,(434) 977-5590free.
Charlottesville Opera:Master class serieswith baritoneKeith Lighthouses and emerging artists Ader Andrew Payne, Samuel Rachmuth, Eric SmedsrudAnd Craig Frances Smith:11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.
The rain with Movies on the song:8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$18, $15 upfront.
Cassie Jones In Summer sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no coverage.
Richelle Claiborne and Tucker RogersInWednesdays of relaxation:6-9pm, Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,(434) 977-1833$5 from 12 years old.
Charlottesville Opera KidsFest: “Guys and Dolls”:1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required, must be accompanied by a child or young person from ninth to tenth grade.
South River Ropes InThursday Night Concert Series:6-9pm, Farmacy and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,(434) 977-1833$10 from 12 years old.
Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
Lauren Morrow And Joshua Hedley co-title: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$20, $17 upfront.
Tailgate Thursdayswith the music ofBlake Hunter & The Gatherers:6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring grill items.
Nickel CreekwithHawk Tail:7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, front orchestra $68, lower orchestra $55, upper orchestra $39/general admission on lawn. All tickets purchased for the original May 1 date will be honoured; refunds are available at the point of sale.
Full Nelson Friday withCircus Mutt:5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no coverage.
Friday nightOutwithClick Shane:5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan,(540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended.
The Pollocks:A food truck will be there, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery,(434) 975-0094no cover.
Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.Bis”:2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
The Charlottesville Opera Presents: “Guys and Dolls”:7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20.
“I don’t feel at home”: Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance.
Immodest opulence Viva Las Vegas! Burlesque:With Sin City striptease, 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$30 VIP table seats (sold in pairs only), $25 gate, $20 advance, standing room for late arrivals, must be 18 or older.
Fridays After Five: Tyler Dick BandwithLint collectors:5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion,(434) 245-4910free.
Shawn and TerranceInSummer sunset:6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for pricing.
music in the mountainswithMidlife Crisis Group:2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan,(540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended.
Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.
The Legwarmers: The Ultimate 80s Tribute:Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater,(800) 594-8499,$25, $22 upfront.
The Charlottesville Opera Presents: “Guys and Dolls”:2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20.
“I don’t feel at home”:Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 3 and 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance.
Oh he’s dead with wild common And Holy scroll:8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$18, $15 upfront.