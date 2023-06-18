‘Guys and Dolls’, Nickel Creek, Lauren Morrow and more





Father’s Day Music in the Mountainwith David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe:2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no coverage, reservations recommended. Four Counties Players 50th Anniversary Open House:2-5 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, free. Jon Spear:2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery,(434) 975-0094no cover, donations accepted. Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 2 p.m., house opens 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20. Monday eveningAnecdoteswithBrandon, the trivia guy:6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no coverage. People also read… LYAO Comedy Open Michosted byChris Alain:8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and registration opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall,(434) 977-5590free. Charlottesville Opera:Master class serieswith baritoneKeith Lighthouses and emerging artists Ader Andrew Payne, Samuel Rachmuth, Eric SmedsrudAnd Craig Frances Smith:11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free. The rain with Movies on the song:8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$18, $15 upfront. Cassie Jones In Summer sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no coverage. Richelle Claiborne and Tucker RogersInWednesdays of relaxation:6-9pm, Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,(434) 977-1833$5 from 12 years old. Charlottesville Opera KidsFest: “Guys and Dolls”:1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration required, must be accompanied by a child or young person from ninth to tenth grade. South River Ropes InThursday Night Concert Series:6-9pm, Farmacy and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard,(434) 977-1833$10 from 12 years old.











Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20. Lauren Morrow And Joshua Hedley co-title: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$20, $17 upfront. Tailgate Thursdayswith the music ofBlake Hunter & The Gatherers:6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring grill items. Nickel CreekwithHawk Tail:7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, front orchestra $68, lower orchestra $55, upper orchestra $39/general admission on lawn. All tickets purchased for the original May 1 date will be honoured; refunds are available at the point of sale. Full Nelson Friday withCircus Mutt:5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no coverage. Friday nightOutwithClick Shane:5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan,(540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. The Pollocks:A food truck will be there, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery,(434) 975-0094no cover. Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.Bis”:2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students. The Charlottesville Opera Presents: “Guys and Dolls”:7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20. “I don’t feel at home”: Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance. Immodest opulence Viva Las Vegas! Burlesque:With Sin City striptease, 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$30 VIP table seats (sold in pairs only), $25 gate, $20 advance, standing room for late arrivals, must be 18 or older. Fridays After Five: Tyler Dick BandwithLint collectors:5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion,(434) 245-4910free. Shawn and TerranceInSummer sunset:6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for pricing. music in the mountainswithMidlife Crisis Group:2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards at Etlan,(540) 923-4206no cover, reservation recommended. Charlottesville Players Guild:“My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” 7:30 p.m., house opens 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20. The Legwarmers: The Ultimate 80s Tribute:Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater,(800) 594-8499,$25, $22 upfront. The Charlottesville Opera Presents: “Guys and Dolls”:2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20. “I don’t feel at home”:Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 3 and 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance. Oh he’s dead with wild common And Holy scroll:8:00 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall,(800) 594-8499,$18, $15 upfront. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/life-entertainment/local/calendar-guys-and-dolls-nickel-creek-lauren-morrow-and-more/article_e55434de-0ba3-11ee-9627-479621794d76.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos