Sunday Long Reads: Bollywood’s love of floral metaphors, Homi Adajania on Irrfan Khan, six stages of summer love, and more

I think it happened somewhere outside, maybe on a walk, with friends, when we passed by a tree that someone identified as kachnar. Mountain Ebony. Immediately, someone from the group said, “Kachchi kali kachnar ki todi nahi jaati”. You do not break the bud of the mountain ebony flower. Soon someone also offered a line: “Ek baar hui jo dosti todi nahi jaati”. Friendship, once forged, does not break.

How a small-town Indian writer finds his way to literature

I would challenge myself to include tricky words in a sentence…the meaning of which could be anywhere on the amazing to absurd spectrum

During the last two years of school life, the idea of ​​summer holidays evaporated. There were lessons in physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM). Extreme competitiveness, cultivated desperately by parents, fearfully by myself, and tactfully by guardians, ensured that the program was relentless. The sun had its hydrogen and its helium, I had my Hercules bike, and we jostled each other every day in the hot streets of Muzaffarnagars. Inside a designated room in the tutors’ houses, 10, 20, 30 students gathered. Air conditioning was still a big city concept. Desert coolers led to a rush to seats in the face of drafts, and that too, only when classes were outside the 2-5 p.m. blackout. If the moans grew louder, or a joke was made about tutors doing enough to get a generator installed, a stern talk would inevitably remind us how much success required stoicism and sharpness. We were all individually and totally responsible for an enormity that overwhelmed everything: the future, our future. The present had to be burned in his service.

Even when the material was terrible, he (Irrfan) was the best thing in this movie

During the filming of Angrezi Medium: (seated) Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia; (standing, left to right) Irrfan, Homi Adajania and Kareena Kapoor

Homi Adajania:Alright, let’s talk about Irrfan the performer. I think he had a gift that is inexplicable. I remember asking him once, why are you so bad at doing commercials? You are just garbage to them. He said, Homi, it’s because I don’t believe who this character is. Even when it came to movies, he said, “It’ll take me a day or two to capture the soul of the character, but once I get it I can’t give you a false beat, because so I know exactly what character won’t do. I think that’s also what made him so unpredictable, because he didn’t have a pattern. There was no system or method. It was something that flowed through him once he caught that character. When we were working on Angrezi Medium he hadn’t worked in about a year and we had a very unfiltered relationship that was extremely honest…a second…very difficult *pause, overwhelmed* He loved that I had absolutely no no reservations about talking to him like I did; he was surrounded by people who wouldn’t do that with him. And he was always looking for a truth, it’s too difficult…

Designer Sanjay Garg talks about growing up in Rajasthan and juicing his childhood memories

Mita Vashisht (center standing) in a sari from the Moomal collection; Sanjay Garg shot the catalog for this collection with women from his circle of friends and family in Rajasthan (Photo source: Sanjay Garg)

When I think of summer, my visual memories boil down to luscious fruit and colorful homemade drinks. We would gather as a family in the evening, when the sun had exhausted all its fury, and savor aam ras lovingly pulped by the women of the house. It was pure indulgence and a sensory experience, but there were other summer must-haves. Like kairi panna, made with crushed raw mangoes and spices, a mix no one else could quite recreate. Our elders told us it was the best way to cool down and rehydrate and beat the dry heat of Rajasthan, where I grew up. It was a mixture of sourness and fullness, much like life itself. Then there was buttermilk or chaach and pickled white onion, which we were told would protect us from the heat wave. The women prepared everything by hand and this is perhaps the reason why their flavors can never be recreated.

Tidal pooling for beginners

Low tide zone in a tidal pool. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

I have lived in coastal cities (Chennai and Mumbai) for 20 years, often vacationing in Goa and have always loved the beach. But until I was sent Sejal Mehtas the sparkling gem of a book, Superpowers on the Shore (Penguin, 2022) to review, I had no idea what was missing right under my nose. this time – the vast intertidal zone that was exposed when the tides receded. So, on this trip to Goa, I decided to make amends and walk hawk-eyed among rock pools shimmering in the receding tide and see what treasures were waiting to be discovered.

Laila Tyabji on summer and the always generous six yards

A weaver on the loom (Source: Dastkar)

Summer, after a few chaotic starts, is finally here. For cheerful optimists that means mangoes and glorious golden waterfalls of amaltas, for gloomy ones it means heat, sweat and dust, water shortages and rising electricity bills.

The Six Stages of Summer Love

I tear all the flesh out of the mango skin and spit out the pit; I’m in love, I dream of these mangoes (Express Archives)

Every summer, when the days themselves grew incandescent from the heat, when the laburnum bent under the weight of its solar lanterns, when the lychees and peaches burst into sumptuousness, these were the days I invariably fell in love. Crazy summer love, fueled by the heat.

We know what they read this summer

One of the pleasures of reading is rereading.

The Year of Magical Thinking (2005) by Joan Didion is not a new book, but I read it very recently on the recommendation of my daughter Ketaki. How does the devastating grief of death affect those who survive? Does the death of a loved one create an emotional void or does it also physiologically affect the survivor? I realized the meaning of intense grief in coping with the death of my mother and I saw my father trying to cope for four years after the death of my mother, when he said that he it was time for him to follow her. Didion’s personal story is moving, eloquent, dizzying and pierces your heart.

