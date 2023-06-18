Arrowerse’s Superman Actor Shares Perfect Response To DC’s Superman Revamp

The man behind the Arrowverse’s take on Superman has shared his thoughts on the actor who will face off against a Man of Steel revamp in James Gunn’s DCU.

Tyler Hoechlin is currently wrapping up his third season working on The CW’s Superman and Loisone of the last series to spin off from the Arrowverse during its impressive 11-year run.

Meanwhile, DC Studios is hard at work finding the man who will don the red cape and blue suit for 2025. Superman: Legacywhich will be co-CEO James Gunn’s first big-screen movie in his newly planned universe.

Tyler Hoechlin made an appearance at Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois, in which he commented on James Gunn’s search for a new actor to play Superman in the DCU.

When asked if Gunn reached out to him about playing the role, the Arrowverse star made it clear that they didn’t speak by calling each other “a huge James Gunn fan” and share how it is “excited to see what [Gunn] made with :”

“I haven’t had any of those conversations, no. I don’t think they want to book me twice. So hopefully I have another schedule to consider, so see. Well see “I’m excited to see him. I’m excited to see who they get. I’m sure he’s going to be a phenomenal. I’m a huge James Gunn fan so I can’t wait to see what he does with it.” I’m glad he’s in DC and whoever they get, I’m sure he’ll do a phenomenal job.”

Looking at what it takes to play the role, Hoechlin pointed out that the studio and the actor need to know the character’s importance to fans, see how Gunn is “come so passionate” on the project as director and screenwriter:

“I think one of the things when you start this casting is, I mean knowing what the characters mean, I think anybody who really gets into Superman, there’s a real love for the character, he really cares of what he stands for. And I think James Gunn comes so passionately, whoever they get is going to be great.”

Hoechlin encouraged fans to give the next actor to play Superman a real shot rather than tossing around with negativity when that actor is officially cast in the role:

“I’m very confident that whoever comes in…it’s so funny, people are jumping up so fast to say ‘That’s not it, that’s not it!’ when they get someone but i encourage everyone to whoever the next person ends up being [cast as Superman]give them a chance because I’m sure they’ll be awesome.”

He commented “what Superman means to people” who has watched the character for so long, expressing their excitement to see who will end up taking on this important new superhero role:

“I think everyone who does this has a huge love for it and a real concern for the character, even me, who didn’t really grow up with the character – you know what Superman means to people, and I think that it’s just something you don’t have unless you really care. I can’t wait to see who the next person will be.”

When will the Recast Superman actor be revealed?

While Hoechlin still has at least one more season of work as Superman on his The CW series, attention turns to when James Gunn decides who will play the final recast son of Krypton on the big screen in Superman: Legacy.

Currently, it’s reported that Gunn has about half a dozen names in the mix for Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who will be two of the DCU’s most important players as Gunn kicks off his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Rumors have also surfaced that Gunn was looking to make the announcement in front of a huge group of fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, which would be his first public appearance solely for DC since taking on his new role.

And with production slated to kick off in early 2024, pending the ongoing writers’ strike, this will give the cast plenty of time to prepare for the final chapter in the Kryptonian hero’s legacy.

Superman: Legacy appears to be flying into theaters on July 11, 2025.