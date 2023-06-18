Father’s Day 2023: Father-daughter duos that redefined the relationship in Bollywood movies





|Update: June 18, 2023, 09:31 IST Over time, there has been a paradigm shift in Bollywood. Filmmakers are now portraying characters who are now breaking the stereotypical ideologies of society. Some of the commendable films depict fathers supporting their daughters in all situations of their lives, illustrating a new wave of change in society. So on Father’s Day, let’s cherish the beautiful and strong father-daughter bond by reflecting on some Bollywood films that captured the nuance of the relationship with care and compassion and characters that broke the norm. Late Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal in Anrezi Medium (2020) With an eclectic star cast including (late) Irrfan Khan, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and the immensely talented Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium is the story of an encouraging and proud father who does everything in his power to give her daughter the best education and supports her. dreams of studying in London. Although coming from a fairly weak financial background, Champaks (tried by Irrfan Khan) his determination and courage to support his daughter is extremely endearing and heartwarming. Quirky, fun and full of love, this film gives a whole new meaning to the father-daughter relationship. Watch here: Disney+ Hotstar (Photograph: Others ) Amir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal (2016) Wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal is a man of principle and discipline and wants his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (played by Sanya Malhotra) to follow the same. It encourages women to be equal to men in all areas and spheres of life. Although he is a strict father and trainer, he wants his daughters to become world-class wrestlers and, contrary to popular opinion, he has never supported the idea that women cannot be wrestlers. . Mahavir’s character Phogats believed that daughters are no less than sons; they are equal in all aspects, even physically. He may be considered a tough father-coach, but he was a pillar for his daughters’ dreams. (Photograph: Others ) Kumud Mishra as Sachin Sandhu in Thappad (2020) Sachin Sandhu is an open-minded father who supports and encourages his daughter, played by Taapsee Pannu. He supported her in all the decisions of her life, whether it was leaving the marriage or filing for divorce during her pregnancy. As a father, he always supported his daughter. Everyone else in the family, even her mother, was against her daughter’s divorce, as she believes girls need to make adjustments in marriage to make it a success. It was Sachin who had a different take on the situation. Sachin’s character never remained confined to orthodox ideologies and he accepted his daughter with an open heart. (Photograph: Others ) Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) Anup Saxena is a father figure who supported his daughter Gunjan’s dreams against all odds in society, an unusual dream of becoming a pilot. He supported her even when others called her unequal or unfit to be a pilot because she was a girl. Anup advised her to follow her dreams without thinking about other people’s opinions or what society says. He believed that whether male or female, all should be treated equally in all areas and supported Gunjan in all aspects of his struggle. (Photograph: Others ) ; Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku (2015) Piku gives great lessons on the father-daughter relationship. Mr. Banerjee, played by Bachchan, is a father who has a liberal mindset on topics like marriage, sex, and love. He never worried about the marital status of his daughter, who was in her thirties. Bhashkor was introduced as the proud father of an independent, brave and opinionated daughter. He motivated and supported her in each of her decisions. Her day is still incomplete without Piku. (Photograph: Others )

