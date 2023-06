Actor Vijay meets 10th and 12th graders and urges them to stop parents voting for money

Chenai: Popular Tamil film actor Vijay, amid speculation he could make his electoral debut, on Saturday urged students to ask their parents to vote in elections without accepting bribes and see the transformation through themselves. His impassioned appeal appears to have won the appreciation of Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin. “He said a good thing. What is your problem,” Udhayanidhi retorted when reporters asked for his reaction to Vijay’s call. Asked about the actor’s debut in politics, the minister said anyone had the right to enter the political arena. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan, an ally of the ruling DMK, welcomed the actor’s request for students to learn about social reformers. Congratulating the best of class 10 and 12 in the state at a reception at Neelangarai here, Vijay said: ‘Ask your parents to vote without taking a bribe during the election. Give it a try, you might succeed and see the change. Students who will soon become voters for the first time should realize the merits of electing a leader without accepting money for votes. “When that happens, your education becomes complete,” he said. Vijay warned them “against poking your eyes with your hands” when accepting money for votes. “Consider a politician who gives Rs 1,000 to a voter in a constituency that has 1.5 lakh voters. How much did he have to give as a bribe – nearly 15 crore? If a person gives a bribe of Rs 15 crore, think how much he must have earned before that. I want this all part of your education system,” the popular actor said as the students who had gathered cheered heartily. Further, he urged young minds not to stop at acquiring bookish knowledge but to go beyond and learn about all the leaders including BR Ambedkar, EVR Periyar, K Kamaraj and n only permeate their good aspects. “I have a small request to make. Spend time with those who weren’t able to pass their exams. Tell them that passing the exams is easy and encourage them,” he said. “Also, never make bad decisions, make bold decisions. As you progress in life, manage the freedom you get with self-discipline, have fun in life but don’t give up your identity. Our life is in our hands,” Vijay advised. Unlike the toppers, the actor mentioned that he was never a bright student. “I wasn’t a brilliant student like you, just an average student who just passed. importance to your character and your ability to think,” he added. His fan association – Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam – which transformed itself into a welfare organization, contested the 2021 civic polls in the state and won 115 seats out of 169 contested. PTI This report is automatically generated from the PTI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content. Read also : Senthil new flashpoint as Tamil Nadu governor wants to arrest DMK cabinet minister Stalin

