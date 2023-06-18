The first One Piece trailer features a Mexican actor leading a team of pirates in the Netflix adaptation





A playthe world-renowned Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, has been adapted into a live-action television series for Netflix. During the streaming giants TUDUM event on Saturday June 17, the the first trailer for the new series has been revealedwhich features a diverse cast, including Mexican actor Iaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, the franchise’s main protagonist. In addition to the original comics, A play has also been adapted into animated feature films, video games, novels, and other media, including a Japanese anime television series since 1999. This popular anime series is still producing episodes 24 years later. If you’ve never heard of A play before, the story follows Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they venture to the high seas to find a mythical treasure known as One Piece. It is said that whoever is able to find the treasure becomes the next Pirate King. Fun fact: that guy is Iaki Godoy, he’s a Mexican actor, who will be playing Luffy in the Netflix action One Piece Live, which will have a 10-episode first season in Summer/Fall 2023. most anticipated among anime fans for 2023.#LuffyToken will conquer 2023 pic.twitter.com/cFbVGy3rGG — ARMolfi (@Mofli_AR) March 24, 2023 In the first trailer for A play, were introduced to Luffy, who tells viewers about his lifelong quest to become a pirate. Since I was a child, the seas have been calling me, he says. So I’m off to follow my dreams. I will be the pirate king. Luffy then introduces fans to his loyal crew, which includes Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar). #A PLAY The cast of One Piece Netflix Live Action Series reunited in one photo for the first time in the media! Zoro (Mackenyu), Luffy (Inaki Godoy), Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skyler) and Usopp (Jacob Gibson). pic.twitter.com/Tk4Ku8Whdc — ONE PIECE () Spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) June 13, 2023 From there, we watch the crew battle sea monsters and dangerous pirates, one who is even dressed as an evil clown. If they are going to reach their destination, Luffy and his shipmates are going to have to stick together through whatever challenges their adventure throws at them. We haven’t sailed together for very long, but I know we’ve had each other’s backs, Luffy says before showing off his powers of flexibility, much like Marvels Mister Fantastic. The Fantastic Four. A play is set to premiere on Netflix before the end of 2023.

