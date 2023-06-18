Daily horoscope for June 18, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Sunday June 18, 2023 Birthday today (06/18/23). Clarify goals and prepare for this year. Grow your career, step by step. Get ready to leap physical obstacles this summer for fall love and romance. Dealing with transitions during a private winter. Adapt with a spring change of heart, before your friends embark on a fun adventure. What is possible? To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8th Profit from communications for two weeks. Possibilities sparkle in the conversation during this New Moon phase. Creative projects flourish. Express, share and connect. Write your story. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Today is a 9 Discover new markets and growing prosperity. Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Strengthen the financial foundations for growth. Harvest a healthy harvest. Distribute and save. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Chase your personal dreams. Develop your talents, abilities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Let your light shine. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is an 8 Imagine the possibilities. Dreams seem within reach. Insights, breakthroughs, and revelations sparkle with tonight’s new moon. Take advantage of a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Connect to share support for big results. This New Moon phase benefits the team’s efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community involvement. To have fun together. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Today is a 9 Chase of exciting possibilities. This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Your career, status and influence increase. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 7 Consider new perspectives. Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. The next two-week phase focuses on study, investigation and exploration. Make connections, contributions and discoveries. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 9. Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A two-week lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner. Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Today is an 8. Collaboration comes naturally, especially over two weeks after the Taurus New Moon tonight. You are on the same wavelength. Take your partnership to the next level. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is an 8. Practice makes perfect. Energize physical action. Tonight’s New Moon initiates two weeks of increasing work, health, and strength. Put your heart into your movements. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 9 Have fun. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a family-friendly, fun, and passionate two-week phase. To show creativity. It’s all for love. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 Be Creative. Realize inner visions with upgrades on a two-week New Moon phase. Enhance the beauty and functionality of your home. Feed the family. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

