Father’s Day Special: Celebrating Progressive Fatherhood in Bollywood Films

On Father’s Day, let’s honor and celebrate the important role fathers play in our lives and how important it is to recognize the changing portrayal of fatherhood in Bollywood films. Bollywood has captured our hearts for decades with its gripping stories, enduring characters and beautiful music. However, there has been a significant shift in the portrayal of fathers on the big screen in recent years.

Bollywood has a habit of portraying fathers as dominant characters who are restricted by social norms and assigned to traditional gender roles. They were seen as upholding the rules, providing for their families and protecting moral principles, leaving little tolerance for emotional vulnerability or unusual behavior. However, the rising tide of progressive father figures has spawned a new breed of on-screen dads who are challenging preconceptions and reimagining what it means to be a father in today’s Indian society.

As they embrace sensitivity, empathy, and open-mindedness, these characters exhibit characteristics that run counter to conventional ideas of what it means to be a man. They are active participants in the lives of their children, emphasizing education and emotional connection rather than just their financial obligations. These fathers act as role models who promote equality, respect and progressive ideals by encouraging their children to follow their aspirations, helping them in their efforts and supporting them.

As we celebrate Father’s Day today, let’s take a look at the top 10 progressive dads in Bollywood movies.

Hidayat Khan – Raazi

Rajit Kapoor plays Hidayat Khan, Sehmat’s father in the movie Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film follows Sehmat, a young Indian girl who became a spy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Hidayat defies stereotypes, allowing her daughter to defy gender norms by becoming a spy. He breaks the overprotective father archetype, supporting Sehmat emotionally and showing vulnerability. As a mentor, Hidayat fosters a strong bond of trust, redefining masculinity.

Narottam Mishra – Bareilly Ki Barfi



Pankaj Tripathi portrays Narottam Mishra in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, portraying an unconventional and loving father who breaks stereotypes. Narottam Mishra’s character emphasizes the importance of open-mindedness as he embraces Bitti’s unique qualities and unconventional decisions. It promotes her self-confidence and individuality, highlighting the critical role fathers can play in empowering their daughters to pursue their aspirations and challenge societal norms. Narottam Mishra’s portrayal challenges traditional father figures, highlighting the transformative influence of acceptance and love in a father-daughter relationship.

Santosh Duggal – Do Dooni Chaar

Santosh Duggal, played by Rishi Kapoor, stands out as a sympathetic and loving middle-class father in the touching film Do Dooni Chaar. Santosh Duggal exemplifies the trials and goals of a middle-class family in the Habib Faisal-directed film, which masterfully captures those of a devout father. He constantly works as a teacher to improve the life of his family. Santosh’s unwavering attempts to improve their financial situation are an example of the perseverance and courage of many fathers in comparable situations.

Santosh Duggal is an example of honesty, integrity and perseverance throughout the film. He instills these values ​​in his children by setting an excellent example and teaching them valuable lessons. He also does not prevent his son and daughter from making their own decisions and supports them wholeheartedly. Santosh has experienced countless failures and financial difficulties, but he is unwavering in his dedication to the welfare of his family. He skillfully balances his obligations as a provider with those as a loving and supportive father.

Pan Singh – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s father is Pan Singh, who is portrayed by Anupam Kher in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Pan Singh personifies the loving father, encouraging Dhoni’s love of cricket despite all the circumstances. He inspires Dhoni to pursue his goals despite financial limitations and social expectations by instilling values ​​of courage, perseverance and tenacity. Pan Singh’s unwavering faith in Dhoni is evident throughout the film. He provides moral support and mentorship in difficult times. He tirelessly supports Dhoni’s aspirations in cricket, sacrificing financially and otherwise to give his son access to opportunities and resources. He teaches Dhoni strong morals and advises him to keep his cool in the face of success.

Anup Saxena – Gunjan Saxena: Kargil’s Daughter

Anup Saxena (Pankaj Tripathi) portrays Gunjan’s father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Anup Saxena is the personification of unwavering faith and a pioneering fatherly spirit. He defies social conventions and supports Gunjan in his efforts to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot despite resistance and skepticism. Anup’s character challenges gender norms while emphasizing the value of empowerment and equality.

He is Gunjan’s staunchest supporter and always by her side, giving her the encouragement and inspiration she needs to overcome challenges and succeed in her chosen career. Gunjan’s perseverance and success are driven by Anup’s unwavering love and faith in his daughter’s abilities. He tenaciously pursues Gunjan’s chances, arguing for his inclusion in a male-dominated field.

Champak Bansal – Middle English

Champak Bansal plays the role of an extraordinary father in Anrezi Medium. A single father and his daughter are explored in this film directed by Homi Adajania, highlighting the lengths a parent will go to for their child. Irrfan Khan’s Champak Bansal embodies the love, sacrifice and resilience of a father determined to support his daughter. Champak Bansal’s character defies conventional expectations and challenges the existing quo. He embarks on an unusual adventure as a simple, small-town businessman to secure his daughter’s education abroad. Champak moves forward despite multiple challenges and disappointments thanks to his unwavering determination and unwavering faith in his daughter Tarika.

The character of Champak Bansal illustrates the power of a parent’s love and the sacrifices made for the happiness of their child. In order to secure Tarika’s future, he uproots his own life, experiences financial difficulties and even travels to foreign countries. Champak is a representation of the efforts made by parents to support the aspirations of their children.

Bhaskar Banerjee – Piku

Piku is a delicious film where Bhashkor Banerjee imposes himself as an endearing father figure. With Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Paduone. Piku explores the relationship between Bhashkor and his independent-minded daughter. Bhashkor Banerjee’s eccentricities, such as his fixation on his saddles and his particular points of view, define his character. But beyond his eccentricities, there is a father who truly cares about his daughter’s happiness and well-being. Bhashkor’s tendency to be overprotective comes from a place of love and care.

The film skillfully captures the ups and downs, the frustrations, and the intense bond between the two characters in the father-daughter relationship. Bhashkor’s personality lends their dynamic depth and authenticity due to his rare combination of vulnerability and tenacity. Bhashkor Banerjee sometimes shows tenderness and intelligence despite his eccentricities. He encourages Piku to live life on her own terms by giving her heartfelt advice and direction. Their relationship is built on Bhashkor’s unwavering love and acceptance of his daughter’s decisions.

Mahavir Singh Phogat – Dangal

Portrayed by Aamir Khan, Mahavir Singh Phogat plays a father who defies societal norms to achieve his dreams through his daughters in Dangal. Mahavir Singh Phogat challenges gender stereotypes and prejudices. He is a firm believer in ability to recognize no gender and works hard to give his daughters the same opportunities and education traditionally given to boys. The inspiration behind the change and success of his daughters is Mahavir’s unwavering faith in their abilities. Mahavir Singh Phogat’s character shows extreme discipline and commitment. He pushes his daughters beyond their comfort zones and instills in them the virtues of tenacity, resilience and hard work. The girls become fierce fighters thanks to Mahavir’s demanding training regimen and unwavering encouragement. Mahavir explores the difficulties of fatherhood in depth in his portrayal. At first, he encounters opposition from the public and even from his own daughters, who find it difficult to understand his unique approaches. But gradually they are won over by Mahavir’s unwavering love and belief in their ability, forging an unbreakable relationship between father and daughters.

Anirudh Pathak – Chhichhore

Chhichhore portrays Anirudh Pathak, played by Sushant Singh Rajput, as a symbol of resilience and the importance of belonging. In order to show his son the value of tenacity and the power inherent in relationships, the character of Anirudh Pathak serves as a guide. Despite her personal struggles, Anirudh advises her child to accept failures, learn from them, and carry on with newfound vigor. Anirudh Pathak’s character shows unfailing love and support for his child. He gives her a sense of community and constantly reminds her that true success is measured not only by accomplishments, but also by the positive way in which one approaches both the joys and difficulties of life.

Sachin Sandhu – Thappad

In Thappad, Sachin Sandhu, played by Kumud Mishra, portrays a father figure struggling with his own beliefs and dealing with the complexities of gender dynamics. Sachin Sandhu’s character initially fails to understand the gravity of the event and its consequences. But as the story progresses, he begins to reflect and reconsider the norms and expectations that society has for women. Sachin’s character evolves from an apathetic spectator to a sympathetic catalyst for change who values ​​equality and empathy. The portrait of Sachin Sandhu emphasizes the process of personal development and self-realization. He pledges to fight patriarchal ideas after acknowledging his personal role in their maintenance. Sachin’s development highlights the value of being a proactive ally and a willingness to overcome established biases.

See also: 5 feminist dads changing stereotypes in Bollywood movies