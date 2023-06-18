Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer reacts to actor’s photo with Arnold Schwarzenegger

One is known for playing Marvel superhero Thor, while the other rose to fame playing The Terminator.

And on Saturday, Chris Hemsworth, 39, teamed up with none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, as the couple did their favorite activity together: working out.

In an image shared on Instagram, Chris showed off his huge arms in a white singlet as he posed alongside the Austrian superstar in front of a tropical garden.

However, Chris’ Australian trainer Luke Zocchi was quick to admit he was jealous after seeing the Thor star’s photo with the iconic actor.

‘I’m really jealous. Where was it?’ Luke commented on the image.

Chris’ brother Luke Hemsworth also commented on the post: “I’m officially jealous.”

Tennis star Serena Williams reacted to the image, adding: “Noooo now I’m super jealous.”

Chris stays in phenomenal shape by sticking to a strict workout regimen and maintaining a high calorie diet.

He is currently in New York for the premiere of Extraction 2.

Their photo comes two weeks after the two action hunks co-starred in a new commercial for Netflix, where they both have hot new projects.

Arnold stars in streaming service FUBAR’s action comedy series, which dropped its first season less than a month ago.

FUBAR features Arnie and Monica Barbaro as a father-daughter duo who are each shocked to learn the other is in the CIA.

Along with FUBAR, Arnie is also the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, consisting of three episodes detailing his extraordinary life and multiple careers.

Last week, the actor clarified comments he made last year about going on hiatus after discovering he was predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.

He was filming his Disney+ docuseries Limitless when he discovered he was “between eight and ten times” more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than the general population.

Last week, the actor said his announcement that he was stepping back from Hollywood “was over the top”.

Explaining the real reason he decided to cut back on the projects he takes on, Chris said HEY:’I wanted to leave because I’ve been working for 10 years, and I have three children that I want to spend more time with.

‘I’ve been running from project to project for a long time, just to avoid being unemployed or being afraid that this will be the last job you’ll ever have, you know?

“I want to be more mindful of the choices I make, the things I immerse myself in or get involved in. I want to have greater value and work with great people.”

Chris currently has four projects in the works – including an upcoming Avengers sequel where he returns as his character Thor, and an untitled biopic about wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.