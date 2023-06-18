» Schenectady’s Central Park filled with those celebrating Juneteenth

SCHENECTADY — The town of Schenectady spent the weekend celebrating June 19 in a number of ways. The national holiday commemorating the end of slavery falls on this Monday, and the community came together for a weekend full of fun and remembrance.

On Saturday, a celebration was held in Central Park. It kicked off with a parade starting at the Rose Garden, then participants marched to the pavilion for a day of fun, food and community.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in Schenectady for 23 years, but this year was the inaugural parade.

I think it’s something to hold onto, said Miki Conn, former director of the Hamilton Hill Art Center and organizer of the Schenectadys Juneteenth committee.

Conn started organizing June 19 celebrations in Schenectady 23 years ago after a friend suggested it.

At the time, I didn’t know much about what Juneteenth was, Conn said. So I researched and educated myself.

At the Hamilton Hill Arts Centre, activism is a family affair. Conns’ mother founded the center and served as director before her. Now Conn’s own daughter, Rachel, runs the center.

Quanasia Williams is originally from Hudson and joined the Juneteenth committee to become more involved in her new community.

I was personally in a dark place and wanted something positive, Williams said.

The parade was led by JROTC members from Schenectady High School Air Force, who were attended by several community organizations and the sounds of a shekere, a West African maraca-like instrument.

Arriving at the pavilion, those marching in the parade joined in the fun already underway. Adults rushed between vendors while children jumped in a bouncy house. Shortly after the parades ended, the day’s entertainment began.

Reverend Jacqueline Tyo greeted everyone with a prayer before the performances began.

The first program was a show of percussion and African dances. A group of HHAC drummers gave an invigorating performance to the crowd. Audience members happily participated in a call and response with the lead drummer, echoing his beats.

The drummers were joined by a group of dancers. First a group of young children took the stage, then a group of adults gave their own performance before the children returned one by one for quick solos.

Shekinah Ritchard, one of the dancers of the day, has been taking classes at HHAC since she was 6 years old. She continued the program throughout her youth and did not stop until she left the area. This year, she returned to participate in the center performance once again.

It was nice to see some familiar faces, I haven’t been here in 10 or 20 years, Ritchard said. It was nice to see all the young children too.

Also dancing was the Harlem Big Steppers, a children’s program sponsored by the local association My Daughters and Me.

Shaima Sha Gellineau coaches young dancers and enjoys giving young people something fun and productive to do.

I like the fact that we can invent our routines, Gellineau said. There’s some structure you have to be strict with, but it’s really fun.

HHAC has received proclamations from several local politicians. Mayor Gary McCarthy, City Council Speaker Marion Porterfield, U.S. Representative Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam and County Legislator Phillip Fields were all in attendance with different letters of honor to be bestowed on the center. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara’s chief of staff, Nicole Parisi, presented a resolution on behalf of the assembly.

A plethora of local vendors were on site to share crafts, food and information with attendees.

Jays Jewels is a handmade jewelry company run by Jay Briscoe of Schenectady. Briscoe always dreamed of making his own products and selling them, then he found his niche in jewelry. A panoply of pearl bracelets adorned his table when he sold his creations.The NAACP was there to increase membership and register new voters, something they always do when presenting events.

NAACP Branch 2175 Schenectadys Chapter is led by Reverend Nicolle D. Jean-Simon, who is also pastor of the Duryee Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Duryee Memorial also had a table at the event and received prayer requests.

[People can request] All they want. If something happens in your life, write it down, put it in the box and we will pray for you. said Lois Mitchell, president of the Missionary Society and Sunday school teacher at the church.

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, and the NAACP is still fighting for that same cause. said Jean-Simon.

Categories: News