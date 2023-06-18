Season 7 will still recast the roles of Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has confirmed that rick and morty will return for its seventh season later this year, and co-creator Justin Roiland will not be part of it.

How Ortegas Changed And Grown In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 | io9 maintenance

During the Frances Annecy International Festival, Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen and Executive Producer Steve Levy spoke briefly about the upcoming season. This will be the first season to air after the firing of Roilands following his domestic violence allegationsand although the charges were rejected later, its role as the titular duo (and various supporting characters) will always be recast. So far, it’s the only Roiland project that has publicly confirmed that it will replace the recently revealed actora expansion for Squanch Games. Raised on life made no mention of him, and Hulu shows solar opposites And koala man I’ve been a mom since they dropped him after those allegations.

Levy acknowledged that the team is currently looking for a suitable voice actor, saying he [doesnt] think anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices. Ouweleen backed up that sentiment, comparing it to how different people have expressed Bugs Bunny over the decades. It’s a pretty unique situation, he says. I love what Jeff Bennett did with it [Bugs]. But it’s not Mel Blanc! And yet we recognize the character.

As it concerns When hear the new voices of Rick and Morty well, it will be in the next few months. When asked when Season 7 will air, Ouweleen replied that it will be this year. We try to keep roughly the same dates each year. Although previous seasons started as early as April and as late as December, season six started in early September. If the plan is to keep roughly the same air date, the show could return around mid to late September. Regardless of who ends up getting the role, Adult Swims remains committed to the bigger franchise because it has a animated project at some point this year, and has yet to complete the 70-episode order delivered in 2018.

[via[via[via[viaCinemaBlend]

Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder, star warsAnd star trek versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.