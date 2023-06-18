June 19 celebration brings entertainment and education to the community





Plumes of smoky barbecue and the sounds of soulful jazz music filled the air on June 17 in the Maritime Heritage Park for Bellingham’s sixth annual June 19 celebration. The event included a drag show, musical entertainment from Canadian Motown musician Checo Tohomaso and Seattle band Miz Floes and the Jazzy Sol. Booths from community organizations and local Black-owned businesses lined the entrance to the park to provide attendees with food, merchandise and information about the holiday and its history. Juneteenth commemorates the end of legalized slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation order in the state. Among those who greeted the soldiers were the great-great-grandparents of Terrance Teejay Morris, co-founder of the Bellingham Unity Committee. With Galveston ancestry, Morris grew up celebrating Juneteenth. When he arrived at Bellingham in 2016, Morris said he wanted to bring the black celebration with him. Morris and others formed the Bellingham Unity Committee in 2018 and organized the June 19 inaugural celebration with a budget of around $900. This year’s celebration attracted more youth participation, which was noted by Shovia Muchirawehondo, Team Chair on Racial Equity and Healthy Democracy for Whatcom League of Women Voters. Muchirawehondo said the reason young people attend events that shine a light on marginalized communities is due to a wave of state laws meant to change the way students learn. More young children are coming because of attacks on classrooms with book bans and budget cuts, Muchirawehondo said. They see how it affects them in the classroom and they relate to what is happening outside of the classroom. Muchirawehondo sees the growing participation of young people and majority white participation in the celebration as an example of solidarity. The dancers of the group EFE (Epitome Family Entertainment) perform. The Seattle-based group is an exercise, step and dance team. (Andy Bronson/Cascadia Daily News) Attendees were treated to an exercise, step and dance performance by Epitome Family Entertainment, a Seattle-based dance team. The dance performance was received with great fanfare and was the favorite performance of Leslie Chamberlan, a first-time attendee at the June 19 celebration. I’m having a great time and it’s really wonderful to have that in our city, she said. The joyous atmosphere was shared by Jenae Williams, a local who was invited to her first June 19 celebration by her sister. Williams said the celebration’s music and inclusive attitude made her feel like part of the community. During the celebration, Mayor Seth Fleetwood and Muchirawehondo presented Morris with a certificate of appreciation for his organizational efforts to make Juneteenth an annual celebration in Bellingham. Morris took the opportunity to highlight the Bellingham Unity Committee team and his family. I am a slave’s hopes and dreams, Morris said. My ancestors did it for me and I have to pay it forward.

