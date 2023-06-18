Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies aged 86





Veteran actor Poojappura Ravi (86) has passed away. He breathed his last at Marayoor. Ravi, known for his comedic and character roles in Malayalam cinema in the 80s and 90s, has had an impressive career spanning over 4000 plays and 800 films. His memorable performances in films such as ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne’, ‘Rowdy Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkum? “, “Ammini Ammaavan”, “Muthaaram Kunnu PO”, “Poochakkoru Mookuthi”, “Love in Singapore”, “Aanakkarumma”, “Nandi Veendum Varika”, “Mazha Peyyunnu Madalam Kottunnu”, “Kadathanadan Ambadi” and “Manjadikkuru” have was widely acclaimed. Born as M Raveendran Nair in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi adopted his stage name under the influence of Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, a renowned theater figure. To differentiate himself from other actors named Ravi, he added “Poojappura” to his name. Ravi’s late wife, Thankamma, was also a theater actor associated with Kalanilyam. He is survived by his two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar. Ravi, the eldest son of Madhavan Pillai, who served in the Infantry and Sainik School of Travancore, and Bhavani Amma, completed his education at Chinnamma Memorial Girls School and Upper Secondary School in Thirumala. His passion for acting grew when he was selected to perform in a radio play for Akashavani. Thereafter, he became a regular voice artist for Akashavani Bala Lokam plays. In his 11th year, Ravi played an important role in SL Puram Sadanandan’s play “Oral Koodi Kallanayi”. Encouraged by the praise he received from teachers and peers, he decided to pursue his acting career. After rising to prominence in theater with notable characters, he ventured into films and moved to Chennai. He appeared in several films, including “Veluthampi Dalava”. When opportunities became scarce, Ravi worked at Ganesh Electricals. It was the insistence of drama guru Jagathy NK Achari who brought Ravi back to Thiruvananthapuram to join Kalanilyam as an actor. Soon, Ravi became an integral part of Kalanilyam, known for his comedic roles. Her performances in “Kayamkulam Kochunni” and “Raktharakshassu” attracted attention. His association with Kalanilyam lasted a decade. Eventually, Ravi had a breakthrough in Hariharan’s 1976 film “Ammini Ammaavan”, marking a turning point in his career. Since then, he has starred alongside actors from different generations including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas. Ravi has appeared in films directed by Joshiy, Priyadarshan, Kamal, Sibi Malayil and Vinayan. He has collaborated with Priyadarshan on several occasions. Interestingly, Ravi often portrayed Brahmin characters in his films. He also made appearances in several television soap operas.

