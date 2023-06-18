The Turnbull family’s legacy of dedication spans 5 generations

NEW HARTFORD — Remarkably, throughout its impressive 150+ years of operation, Turnbull Insurance Service has never experienced a “generation gap”. Founded in 1866 by Scottish immigrant James B. Turnbull near his farm in Rossie, NY, the company has been owned and operated by four consecutive generations of Turnbulls, each committed to faithfully adhering to the motto of providing a ” dedicated personal service” – a laudable standard that founder James Turnbull set by example.

Finding himself unable to afford a horse, the intrepid entrepreneur traveled on foot from Watertown to Utica – a distance of about 70 miles – to sell farm insurance door-to-door. While modes of transportation and communication have changed dramatically since those early years, the modus operandi of business has not changed.

“My dad taught me that selling insurance is a business of trust and that the agent should always act with dedication and integrity,” says Mark Turnbull, a New Hartford resident and fourth-generation Turnbull, who is currently co-owner of the company with his brother, Jacques IV. “The work never stops for us since we are on call 24/7, which is not a bad thing”, he notes kindly. “If customers call to discuss a problem, even on weekends, we want to speak to them immediately to support them as this may be the first time they have had to deal with a traumatic issue such as a car accident. car.”

The independent agency — and the oldest insurance company in the Utica area — offers home, auto, business and life insurance, among other forms of coverage. Over the years, the company has received many prestigious awards, including Utica’s Best of the Best for four consecutive years, from 2018 to 2022.

Mark’s wife, Laurie, expresses her joy at their son Adam’s decision to join the family business shortly after graduating from college, making him the fifth generation of family members associated with the company: “My heart is full to see my husband and son not only carrying on the family tradition, but in a way that would make my father-in-law proud. She enthusiastically describes James B. Turnbull III as a “perfect gentleman” – hardworking, kind and honest, and the one, she claims, who set “…the tone of love, respect and fact to be together as a family. We raised our three children with these same values. Their son Adam agrees, having learned from a young age to respect the golden rule and always try to do what is right .

For his part, Mark credits his father with instilling in him and his two siblings not only an exemplary work ethic, but also teaching them the value of maintaining a work-life balance. healthy life. He fondly remembers the family camp on the St. Lawrence River, where they spent every summer weekend together. “My dad sincerely wanted to share the scenic spot with his family, and the tradition continues today,” he observes, adding, “It’s fun to see the next generation of kids and their friends practicing water sports and having a good time together on this ancestral property.

Located at 600 French Road in New Hartford, the agency’s office is tastefully furnished with heirlooms and memorabilia from its four previous locations, including elegant furniture, framed vintage photographs, vintage marketing novelties and old textbooks. The oldest item, proudly displayed in the meeting room, is an 1866 certificate of authority issued by Lloyd’s of London, one of the world’s oldest and best-known insurance markets, designating Turnbull Insurance Service as agent in the United States.

Not surprisingly, the Turnbull family practices the tradition of “paying it forward” to the community, which in turn has shown its support for over a century. Mark’s father and grandfather, for example, belonged to the social and philanthropic Fraternal Order of Masons; her father was also a member of the Shriners, who financially support the world-renowned nonprofit Shriners Children’s Hospitals. James Turnbull III founded the local Ziyara Drum and Bugle Corps in Utica. Adam appears to have followed in his grandfather’s musical footsteps, having played drums in the New Hartford High School Marching Band, where he is now an instructor. Mark, who is the president of the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, is also a member of the local volunteer fire department, as is his son, Mark II, who works for the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in the courts. His daughter Amanda teaches social studies at Whitesboro Junior High School and is the manager of the New Hartford Farmers Market.

Looking to the future, Mark Turnbull hopes Adam, the newest and fifth generation member of the business, will one day take over the family business, ensuring that Turnbull Insurance Service will remain without “generation gaps”. “for decades to come.