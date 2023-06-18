Entertainment
Actress Mary Millben to perform at Modi events in New York and Washington DC
Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, will perform in New York and Washington during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit next week, a press release said on Saturday.
Very popular in India for singing the national anthem Jan gains mana And Om Jai Jagdish HareMillben, 38, will participate in the 9th International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi on the UNHQ’s North Lawn.
I look forward to joining the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, the Ambassador (of India) (to the United Nations) Ruchira Kamobj, and the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, for welcome Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States, Millben said on Saturday.
She was also invited to perform at the Indian Diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on June 23.
Read | Modi-Biden meeting: India will not change its tone on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of Congress on June 22.
He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.
I look forward with great anticipation and excitement to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States next week. This visit celebrates the US-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today, Millben said.
Officially invited by the Premiers’ Official State Visit Steering Committee, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and his guests at an invitation-only Diaspora Reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on Friday, June 23.
I would like to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One land, one family, one future, the motto of this year’s G20 summit and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week, she said.
This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. To perform for this meaningful gathering of the diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour,” she said.
“Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship as the most powerful force on earth for democracy, the best model of unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations,” Millben said.
Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism around the world after performing the national anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. presidents – President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty and world leaders.
His world performance of India’s National Anthem occurred virtually in 2020 for the 74th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, and the treasured Hindu anthem Om Jai Jagdish Hare for the observance of Diwali 2020 was hailed and seen by millions of people in the United States, India and around the world. world.
Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, in August 2022, she made her first historic trip to India to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence as a guest official of the United States. invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
She made history as the first American and African American artist to be invited to India for the Independence Day celebration and in front of an audience of 1.4 billion people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/actor-mary-millben-to-perform-during-modis-events-in-new-york-and-washington-dc-1228757.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- in the turmoil, Boris Johnson surprises by becoming a columnist for the Daily Mail
- Actress Mary Millben to perform at Modi events in New York and Washington DC
- Summer plans for women’s tennis players in Oregon are in full swing | Sport
- “It’s just not my world!” » Emily Blunt “intimidated” by fashion |
- GKN Aerospace Open Global Technology Center in the Netherlands
- Blinken arrives in Beijing on mission to ease US-China tensions
- Don’t support Only pass political affairs
- The Turnbull family’s legacy of dedication spans 5 generations
- Notre Dame Football: Talk Irish Football with ChatGPT
- Taylor Swift sizzles in cut-out halter dress in ‘Karma’ music video
- How much can you sell my old mobile phone for?
- GKN Aerospace Open Global Technology Center in the Netherlands