The Gorham native replenishes his Hollywood career in film editing

When director Eric Appel started working on the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story a few years ago, the first person he called was Jamie Kennedy.

Kennedy, a Gorham native, has earned a reputation as a creative and meticulous film editor during her decade in Hollywood. Appel had worked with Kennedy on a TV show called Die Hart, starring Kevin Hart as a comedian trying to become an action movie star.

Appel says he knew Kennedy would improve the film. Moreover, he already knew that he loved working with her.

She’s just fun to be around. We laughed a lot. But perhaps more importantly, I loved the cuts she delivered to me, Appel said. As a director, you’re so close to the project you’re working on, when someone can show you a scene in a way you hadn’t thought of, but works even better than you imagined, it’s gold.

For his work on Bizarre, Kennedy, 34, won the prestigious American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Award in March, in the category of Best Edited Feature Film, Non-Theatrical. The film is a biographical satire loosely based on the life of Yankovic, who made a career out of writing and performing parodies of hit pop songs. It stars Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame and is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

It was her feature film debut, although her TV credits over the past few years have included The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime, Modern Family on ABC, and Youre The Worst on FX. Kennedy enjoys the creative problem solving involved in editing, taking raw footage and stitching it together to become a story, with a distinctive feel and rhythm.

I love the feeling of doing something, the feeling you get when something works, whether it’s cutting two shots together or getting the music right, said Kennedy, from his home studio in Los Angeles. . I learned early on that this is what I really love doing. I was lucky to have great mentors.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER

Growing up in Gorham, Kennedy said in her youth that she wanted to be a veterinarian and went to veterinary summer camp in Canada. But during her sophomore year in high school, she prepared a PowerPoint presentation for a school function, which led to her getting a summer job at Gorhams Public Access Television Station, now called Gorham Community. Access Media.

She has recorded sporting events and produced various segments, including one on bike safety and a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the high school musical Footloose. The latter won a regional award for community programming.

I don’t think she was leaning towards this career when she worked here, but she was so talented and so open to learning, said Georgia Humphrey, community media systems manager at Gorham Community Access Media. He’s a mean nice person. Nice people don’t always get ahead of the game, so it’s really nice to see his success.

Kennedy credits Humphrey and the teachers and others at Gorham High School for encouraging her and many students to pursue their career dreams, even if they were in non-traditional fields. A surprising number of people who were in school around the same time as Kennedy achieved success in the creative arts, including Jessica Ernest, Leigh-Ann and Sara Esty and Andrew Wojtal, all of whom performed on Broadway. The Esty sisters were also in the recent remake of the movie West Side Story.

It’s like there must be something in the water, Kennedy said. I think we were all lucky to have such caring and kind mentors there.

Kennedy also said her parents always encouraged her to follow her passion and never tried to pressure her into doing anything just to make money.

After graduating from Gorham High School in 2007, she went to Emerson College in Boston to study film. There, she did just about everything you need to do filming, directing, editing, sound recording. She used the old Cinemagic cinema in Westbrook, where she had worked for a time, as a filming location for some of the student films she made.

She spent her last semester at the Emersons campus in Los Angeles and got an internship at a production company that does promotional commercials for television networks. When she earned a bachelor’s degree in media production in 2011, she stayed in Los Angeles to look for work.

She spent a few years in marketing for the Disney Channel, then worked for a YouTube channel that produced celebrity reports. She said that last job was sucking, but it made me a faster editor. While working these jobs, she also spent time editing short films.

She got her first job on a major TV series as a post-production assistant on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family. She credits editor Tony Orcena and the crew of this show for supporting her and helping her learn what she wanted to do with editing. She eventually became the show’s assistant editor, and having that on her resume helped her get other jobs later on, she said.

After Modern Family, she worked again with Orcena, on Youre The Worst, and also worked on several other shows, including Die Hart. This show starred Kevin Hart and John Travolta.

You see all these images every day and you feel like you know them, but they barely know who I am,” Kennedy said of the stars she rides. You see them at the closing party, and you’re like, they don’t even know me, too bad.

WEIRD AS YOU WANT TO BE

It was on Die Hart that Kennedy first worked with Appel, who said she came highly recommended by Modern Family editor and director Ryan Case. While working with Appel on Die Hart, Kennedy learned that Appel had made a YouTube video that was a parody of the Yankovics’ lives. She then told him, if you ever do that in a movie, have sex to get involved.

With his bushy hair and ubiquitous accordion, Yankovic forged a 40-year career writing and recording parody versions of hit pop songs including Eat It (Michael Jacksons Beat It) and Like a Surgeon (Madonnas Like a Virgin) . The film features outrageous storylines, including a romance with Madonna and drug kingpin Pablo Escobar forcing Yankovic to play his birthday party.

Kennedy said she was excited to work on Weird because she had been a fan of his parodies since she was in high school. She and her husband, Josh Roth, have attended several Yankovics shows. While working on the film, she kept a small Yankovic doll near her computer, for inspiration. She said she sometimes receives editing notes from Yankovic and meets with him occasionally during Zoom meetings. But most of the time she worked alone, filmed and, following a script and a performance video, tried to reconstruct a scene.

While editing, Kennedy said she sometimes got notes from directors or others who said something like this take was the best, but ultimately she made the decision, although the director might examine what she had done. Kennedy said she is not currently attached to another film, but has prospects. She is still working on The Summer I Turned Pretty, although that show’s production has been delayed due to the current Hollywood writers’ strike.

I go to the picket lines because I was nowhere without the writers, Kennedy said.

She said she liked working on Weird because she got to work on dramatic, funny, and musical scenes. She said sometimes editors get pigeonholed and gain a reputation for only being able to work in one genre.

In comedy, it’s about timing and making it crisp, it’s also how you cut the action, so it won’t drag on too much, Kennedy said. The musical numbers cut through the choreography, which looks a lot like the action. With drama, it’s about faces, it’s almost the opposite of comedy.

Appel said his favorite scene in Weird was made better by Kennedy’s work. This was when Yankovic wrote his first hit, My Bologna, a parody of The Knack’s My Sharona.

Jamie added that great musical score (to the scene), and the way she balanced that with all those amazing cast reaction shots was pure genius, Appel said. It’s not exactly how I imagined the scene, but that’s what ended up editing it because it was so good. I mean, the whole movie was full of moments like that and little choices that Jamie made, but this one stands out because it’s my favorite scene in the movie.

