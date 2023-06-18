Jameela Jamil suggests non-binary people have their own category at awards shows so Hollywood doesn’t completely exclude women – Deadline





Jameela Jamil weighs in on awards shows having gender-neutral categories and suggests people who identify as non-binary get their own category so they don’t “exclude women completely.” “Wouldn’t it be better to give non-binary people their own category than to open the door to Hollywood to completely exclude women given the known disproportionate number of men versus women winning at award shows? ?” reads a statement Jamil posted on instagram. “If we now have enough non-binary talent to restructure entire award shows, which is GREAT, then we should add rather than run the accidental risk of deleting, right? I say this as an audience member because I’m not going to be nominated for an Oscar anyway,” she adds. “I don’t have a horse in this race.” THE She-Hulk: Lawyer The actor clarified in the Instagram caption that his sentiment stems from the fact that “the Oscars are looking to get rid of gendered acting awards. As seen with the director’s award who is genderless, it’s rare to see even a nominated woman, too bad to win…” She continued, “I want to open more doors and create more tables, not reduce opportunities for everyone, including GNC. [gender non-conforming] people.” Awards like the Independent Spirit Awards and the British Independent Film Awards have already moved to gender-neutral categories, something MTV has been doing for years on its VMAs and Film & TV Awards shows. THE Bad dates The podcast host acknowledges that “this disparity exists” and says she feels “we will see growing anger from women who will be excluded from reward opportunities because we have only created a only place for a winner among tens of thousands of players, in a world that favors men. “I don’t think it will help women or NB people minimize the number of possible winners,” she adds. “We should seek to EXPAND opportunities so that GNC people and women have a fair chance in an industry that has long struggled to treat others equally with men.” Read Jamil’s full Instagram post below.

