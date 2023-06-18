Hollywood Wouldn’t Cancel Ezra Miller (But The Public Just Did)





What does it take to be “cancelled” by Hollywood, Inc.? Louis CK confessed to having enjoyed himself in front of several women.

Bill Murray’s mischievous on-set antics put his storied career on hold.

Roseanne Barr launched a racist tweet and she, along with her revolutionary sitcom, fell in love.

Morgan Wallen said the n-word, but not against a black person and in private. However, Ezra Miller smelly rap sheet didn’t undo his once-promising career. Assault. Resist arrest. Criminal burglary. Not one but two scary grooming accusations. A major movie studio like Warner Bros. surely prevent Miller from starring in “The Flash”, one of the biggest films of the summer? Not even close. Not only did Miller, who uses the pronouns, keep the gig, but the actor is favored to return to the role if “The Flash” crushes him at the box office. Except that seems unlikely now. “The Flash” will bring about $60 million on its three-day debut, falling short of both recent estimates and the DCEU’s recent disappointment, “Black Adam” ($67 million). The film’s Cinemascore is a “B,” which looks solid but represents a weak arc for superhero fare. THE FLASH received a B CinemaScore from the audience. pic.twitter.com/Jgln2vQNa8 Movie Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2023 What happened? Oversized recent hits like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” belied discussions of superhero fatigue. The film also followed the nostalgic formula of “Spider-Man : No Way Home” and “Top Gun: Maverick” where older stars reprized their beloved roles (Michael Keaton is Batman, again, in “The Flash”). “The Flash” also garnered a dizzying amount of hype ahead of release, with everyone from Tom Cruise at Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav sings his praises. Audiences have ignored all of the above, and the film is likely to be crushed by upcoming blockbusters (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”) and leggy leftovers (“Spider-Verse”). Great buzz. Keaton’s Return. Lots of curiosity. None of this worked. Did the public weigh in against Miller, who likely avoided cancellation due to the actor’s non-binary status? Are there any other reasons for the film’s weak start? Hollywood, so quick to judge stars for far less, latched onto Miller in hopes of launching a new superhero franchise. The mainstream media, once again, had the industry’s back. Instead, audiences learned from the industry have their own standard Cancel Culture.

