Dads do double duty | News | Daily Sun Villages

Being a coach is a tough job.

The hours are long. There is a lot of stress and pressure.

And a coach instantly becomes almost constantly responsible for the well-being of people other than themselves as soon as they get the job.

It’s a lot like being a dad.

While not every dad is a coach, every coach becomes something of a parent figure for their players. Then there are those who wear both hats at the same time.

Head coaches who look into the group and see their own son or daughter watching them. This has been the reality for The Villages JP Probola and Wildwood Middle High Schools Vincent Brown Sr.

For several years, Brown and Probola coached their own children at their respective schools and were successful as coaches and fathers.

Coaching has definitely made me a better parent, said Probola, a father of three who just completed his third season leading the VHS cross-country program and coaching his eldest daughter, Katherine, and son, David. .

It also worked the other way around. Because I am a father, it was easier and more natural for me to step in and parent the other children in the program.

But being a Dad Coach also means finding the balance between the two.

I’ve always left the sports stuff on the field or on the field as soon as we leave it, said Brown, a father of four who coached his son Vincent Jr. in football and coaches his daughter Zoey in basketball and at flag football in Wildwood.

It always seemed to work with my kids. When I was home, I don’t coach, or try to coach them unless they come to me first and ask me to watch a movie with them or show them something. which we worked on.

But I’m a dad all the time, Brown added. If I was in the field or in the field, I’m still their father.

Wipe nose and tie shoes

Neither Brown nor Probola intended to be coaches.

It just happened.

Brown became a dad at 16.

His first child, son Vincent Jr., was born when he was a multi-sport star at Gainesville Eastside High School. Brown was actually in the middle of a basketball game the night her son was born. Brown would go on to play football at the University of Florida with Vincent Jr., living in family housing on campus with his son and his future wife, Brittany, for part of their time in college.

When Vincent Jr. started playing football, Brown thought he was just going to sit on the sidelines and do regular dad stuff.

Vince was 6 and I took him to practice one day, and the guy coaching the team, I could tell he was a little nervous, Brown said. I asked him if he needed help, and he jumped on it. I started helping him with that Optimist team and coaching from then on. That’s how I started coaching Vince.

Probolas’ foray into coaching dad followed a similar path.

His children Katherine, Lillian and David were playing youth soccer when he took on the coaching role.

My children were young then. This situation was more about tying shoes and wiping your nose than actual training, joked Probola.

When Probola and his family moved to Florida in 2016 and his eldest daughter, Katherine, started running cross-country for The Villages Charter Middle School, he too fell into the sport.

When she started running in seventh grade, I had never been to a cross-country meet, said Probola, whose athletic background was soccer and lacrosse.

I went to every practice and wanted to know what was going on, so I asked the coach if there was anything I could do to help him. I got on well with the coach and eventually got my Level 1 track and field certification in the United States and became an assistant coach through Katherines in eighth grade.

Probola took the helm of Buffalo’s cross-country program during Katherines’ freshman year and has been the long-distance coach of the VHS track team for the past several years, coaching her oldest daughter and now her son. son David, who has just completed his first season. run cross country and track for the Buffalo.

I always tie Davids shoes before almost every game, Probola said with a smile. He must, however, wipe his nose.

I am very lucky to do what I do every day. I get to know my kids and all their friends and have a positive influence on them,” he continued.

We recently went to Busch Gardens, and we had three team kids with us or have team kids on our house all the time. I’m really lucky to be able to do this kind of stuff with my kids and the kids on the team.

Create links

Brown and Probola used the immense time commitment needed from coaches to foster deeper connections with their own children.

Brown coached his son on the Wildwoods varsity football team for four years, watching him grow into a dual-sport (football and basketball) star who signed to play football at Southeastern University. His eldest daughter, Zoey, 13, is already one of Wildwood’s top athletes and helped lead the women’s basketball team to the state championship game last season and the flag football team. to an undefeated regular season and a regional quarterfinal and shes not even in high school yet.

With Vince Jr., when he signed up to go to college, I cried, Brown said.

It was emotional because we basically grew up together. Watching him grow and mature was so special because I had a front row seat to everything. He’s my guy.

And Zoey has always been by his side, he continued. From the moment she started walking, until now, every time I leave the house, she is there, ready to accompany me.

The two young Browns Khloe (11) and Kylee (9) seem to be destined for the same thing.

Khloe will be playing basketball this year, so I’m going to coach her, Brown said. Kylee is athletic and competitive, but she hasn’t decided to play yet. Sometimes I scroll through the pictures on my phone and marvel at how the kids have grown up, Brown said.

Probola will soon have its emotional graduation moments too.

Katherine, who also plays soccer and is on the VHS weightlifting team, will be a senior this school year. Lillian, who plays flag football and soccer for the Buffaloes, will be entering her freshman year. And David will be in second grade.

It’s about all the memories, Probola began.

I remember when we were stationed in Guam when my wife Joanna was in the air force and she and I exercised, and we paid the kids a quarter to run a lap or the times we dressed up as Power Rangers for a Halloween run.

These are the things you cherish, Probola said.

