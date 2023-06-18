Entertainment
Geena Davis has the numbers on sexism in Hollywood
Transforming Spaces is a series about women driving change in sometimes unexpected places.
Geena Davis and her family were returning from a dinner party in their small Massachusetts town when her 99-year-old great-uncle Jack began to swerve into the lane of oncoming traffic. Davis was around 8 years old and flanked by her parents in the back seat. Politeness permeated the car, the family, perhaps the weather, and no one commented on what was happening, even when another car appeared in the distance, hurtling towards them.
Finally, moments before impact, Davis’ grandmother made a sweet suggestion from the passenger seat: A little to the right, Jack. They did not collide with a few centimeters.
Davis, 67, told this story in his 2022 autobiography, die of politeness (Die of Courtesy), a compendium of the gently suffocating values that she had absorbed as a child, and that many other girls also absorb: Postpone. Go with the flow to get along. Everything’s good.
Of course, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award-winning actress ditched that docility a long time ago. From Thelma and Louise there my own league until this year’s teen drama, Fairyland, docility at the back just wasn’t an option. In fact, self-control is what characterizes it. (Or one of the things that characterizes her. Few profiles failed to mention her membership in Mensa, her fluency in Swedish, or her Olympic-caliber archery prowess.) However, cultivating her own audacity was not than the first phase.
It is near the completion of two decades of its creation Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. When her daughter was just a baby, Davis couldn’t help but notice that male characters vastly outnumbered female characters in children’s TV shows and movies.
I knew that everything is completely unbalanced in the world, I said recently. But we were talking about the realm of fantasy; why wouldn’t it be 50/50?
It wasn’t just the numbers. The form The way women were portrayed, their aspirations, the way girls and young women were sexualized: in all of the children’s shows, Davis saw a distorted view of reality passed on to impressionable minds. Long before the terms diversity, equity and inclusion entered the lexicon, Davis began bringing up this gender schism whenever she had an industry meeting.
They all said: No, no, no, only It will be like that, but it’s already settled, he said. I started wondering, what if I had the data to prove to me that I was right about this?
Amid the vaunted causes in Hollywood, Davis has made a point of quietly collecting data. what a bad are exactly this schism? In what other ways does it manifest? Beyond gender, who else is marginalized? Instead of speeches and ribbons, and with sponsors ranging from Google to Hulu, Davis’ team of researchers began collecting hard evidence.
The actress wasn’t the first to point out the disparities in the popular entertainment industry. But by leveraging his reputation and resources, and forcefully using technology to pinpoint the problem, he brought hazy truth to hard data and offered offenders a quiet path to redemption. (While the institute initially focused on gender data, its analyzes now extend to issues of race/ethnicity, LGBTQIA+, disability, people over 50 and body types. A terrible discovery random, for example: overweight characters are more than twice as likely to be violent).
Even if you’re willing to meet them, the institute’s findings are shocking: In the 101 highest-rated films between 1990 and 2005, only 28% of the characters in dialogue were women. Even in crowd scenes Even in crowd scenes excited the number of male characters far exceeds that of females. In the 56 highest-grossing films of 2018, women portrayed in leadership positions were four times more likely than men to appear naked. (The bodies of 15% of them were filmed in slow motion.) Whereas a century ago women had been utterly essential to the fledgling film industry, they now have a quantifiable background, although sexy.
When he started collecting the data, it was amazing, said Hillary Hallett, professor of American studies at Columbia University and author of Go west, young ladies! The rise of early Hollywood. It was no longer a vague feeling. You will no longer be able to ensure that it is only a feminist tirade. You could already say: look at these numbers.
Off-screen, Davis is sometimes reserved or funny, answering questions thoughtfully, with a loud laugh. (At one point, I said the word act so theatrically that I was afraid it would be hard to pin down in this article.) On a recent afternoon in Los Angeles, she made a break in the process of illustrating the children’s book she had written, The girl who was too tall for the page.
I grew up very embarrassed to be the tallest student, not just among the girls in my class, she said. I had a childhood wish to take up less space in the world.
Over time, he began to look beyond his 1.82 meter height, towards the insidious messages that reinforce this insecurity.
Hollywood creates our cultural narrative: its biases ripple out to the rest of the world, he claimed in It changes everythingknown in Spanish as For Equality in Hollywood, the 2018 documentary she produced about gender inequality in the film industry. The production takes its name from the incessant phrase I used to hear after the success of Thelma and Louise and later from my own league. Finally, the power and profitability of women’s films had been demonstrated (that changes everything!) and then, year after year, nothing.
This is where Davis planted his resolve, in the dispute over why certain injustices persist and how best to combat them. While movements like #MeToo and Time is up pointing out deliberate acts of monstrosity would be the most malleable universe of unconscious bias. Did you choose without thinking that this doctor was a man? Did you hire this straight, white director because he shares your roots? Thought that you diversify your film, when in reality you are only reinforcing old stereotypes? (like the one with the hot Latina, for example).
It’s a tenacious optimism that drives Davis’ activism, a faith that Hollywood can willingly reform itself. Now, when she walks into a meeting, she’s armed with her team’s latest research and with the belief that improvements will follow.
Our theory of change is based on content creators doing good, says Madeline Di Nonno, president and CEO of the institute. As Geena says, we are never ashamed or blamed. You have to choose your path, and ours has always been: We work with you and we want you to do better.
If the polite Davis family members in the car can react to the impending danger, perhaps the filmmakers will come to see the damage they are perpetuating.
Not everyone is on purpose trying to hurt women or the black community, said Franklin Leonard, film and television producer and founder of Blacklist, a popular platform for unproduced screenplays. But the decisions they make certainly have that consequence, regardless of what they think of their intent.
And he added: It’s not something that people are aware of. Moreover, there is no documentary evidence, it can only be revealed as a whole. Which highlights the value of Geena’s work.
A unique feature of the institute’s efforts is its partnership with the University of Southern California’s Signal Interpretation and Analysis Laboratory, which uses software and machine learning to analyze scripts and other media. A tool born out of this collaboration, Spellcheck for Bias, uses AI to analyze scripts for stereotypes and other problematic choices. (Janine Jones-Clark, executive vice president of inclusion for NBCUniversal’s global talent development and inclusion team, recalled a scene from a TV show in which a person of color appeared to act threatening to another character. Once flagged by the software, the scene was shot again).
Yet progress has been uneven. In 2019 and 2020, the institute reported that gender parity for female lead characters was achieved in Nielsen’s 100 highest-grossing family films and children’s TV shows. Nearly 70% of industry leaders familiar with the institute’s research made changes to at least two projects.
Still, women made up just 18% of directors working on the 250 most popular films of 2022, up just 1% from 2021, according to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. ; the percentage of major Asian and Asian-American female characters fell from 10% in 2021 to less than 7% in 2022. A 2021 McKinsey report found that 92% of movie executives were white, less diverse than the majority. time, as Black List’s Leonard rightly pointed out.
I think this industry is more resistant to change than people think, he added. So I really appreciate anyone, and especially anyone with experience with Geena, doing unglamorous things to try to change her, in the trenches of battle with Excel spreadsheets.
Davis did not quit his job. (I will soon have a role in cat island, a thriller by Zoe Kravitz in her directorial debut). But the performance shares the bill with his books, the Bentonville Film Festival Diversity-focused organization launched in Arkansas in 2015, including roller coaster for equity. (Yes, Thelma is now Disney’s gender consultant for its theme parks and resorts.)
We are definitely heading in the right direction, he said. Bill Gates defines himself as an impatient optimist, and that’s fine for who I am.
