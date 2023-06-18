Geena Davis has the numbers on sexism in Hollywood

Davis, 67, told this story in his 2022 autobiography, die of politeness (Die of Courtesy), a compendium of the gently suffocating values ​​that she had absorbed as a child, and that many other girls also absorb: Postpone. Go with the flow to get along. Everything’s good.

Of course, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award-winning actress ditched that docility a long time ago. From Thelma and Louise there my own league until this year’s teen drama, Fairyland, docility at the back just wasn’t an option. In fact, self-control is what characterizes it. (Or one of the things that characterizes her. Few profiles failed to mention her membership in Mensa, her fluency in Swedish, or her Olympic-caliber archery prowess.) However, cultivating her own audacity was not than the first phase.

It is near the completion of two decades of its creation Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. When her daughter was just a baby, Davis couldn’t help but notice that male characters vastly outnumbered female characters in children’s TV shows and movies.

I knew that everything is completely unbalanced in the world, I said recently. But we were talking about the realm of fantasy; why wouldn’t it be 50/50?

It wasn’t just the numbers. The form The way women were portrayed, their aspirations, the way girls and young women were sexualized: in all of the children’s shows, Davis saw a distorted view of reality passed on to impressionable minds. Long before the terms diversity, equity and inclusion entered the lexicon, Davis began bringing up this gender schism whenever she had an industry meeting.