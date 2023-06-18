Bollywood songs to dedicate to your dearest dad for Father’s Day 2023!

FATHER’S DAY 2023 BOLLYWOOD: Father’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honor our fathers. This year it is celebrated today on Sunday, June 18. There are several heartwarming Bollywood songs that portray the love and bond between a father and his child. Here are some songs that beautifully capture the essence of a father-child relationship:

READ ALSO :Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images & Status For Your Dad

Papa Kehte Hain (From Qayamat to Qayamat Tak)

Aamir Khan’s iconic early Papa Kehte Hain, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, definitely has to top our list. The song that made Aamir a chocolate boy featured him describing the nervous feeling of a fresh graduate who is about to start a new journey after finishing college. The song achieved cult status in the years to come and continues to be popular after three decades of its release. Sung by Udit Narayan, the song features lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anand Milind.

Dilbaro (Raazi)

The song, featuring Alia Bhatt and her on-screen dad Rajit Kapur, depicts the emotion of each father-daughter duo. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s trio, Dilbaro, from the 2018 Raazi release, features the vocals of Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan and Vibha Saraf.

Papa Jaldi Aa Jana (Taqdeer)

No matter when you listen to this song, it will bring tears to your eyes. An old melody from 1967, it depicts the pain of children whose father lives far away due to work. This song can be dedicated to fathers, who are on tour or spend maximum time away from their families.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Hi Baby)

Next is the heartwarming song from the movie Heyy Baby with Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and little Juanna Sanghvi.

Oh, I love you, daddy (Akele Hum Akele Tum)

Interestingly enough, this song about the bond between a father and his son is sung by a father-son duo, Udit and Aditya Narayan. The song depicted on Aamir Khan and child artist Adil Rizvi perfectly portrays the bond between the on-screen father-son duo and forms an important part of the film’s plot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8FsxkW7ZC8&feature=emb_title

I wish all dads a very happy Father’s Day 2023!