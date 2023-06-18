Entertainment
Bollywood songs to dedicate to your dearest dad for Father’s Day 2023!
Father’s Day is celebrated this Sunday, June 18.
Father’s Day 2023: There are several heartwarming Bollywood songs that portray the love and bond between a father and his child
FATHER’S DAY 2023 BOLLYWOOD: Father’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate and honor our fathers. This year it is celebrated today on Sunday, June 18. There are several heartwarming Bollywood songs that portray the love and bond between a father and his child. Here are some songs that beautifully capture the essence of a father-child relationship:
READ ALSO :Happy Father’s Day Wishes 2023: 100+ Wishes, Quotes, Images & Status For Your Dad
Papa Kehte Hain (From Qayamat to Qayamat Tak)
Aamir Khan’s iconic early Papa Kehte Hain, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, definitely has to top our list. The song that made Aamir a chocolate boy featured him describing the nervous feeling of a fresh graduate who is about to start a new journey after finishing college. The song achieved cult status in the years to come and continues to be popular after three decades of its release. Sung by Udit Narayan, the song features lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anand Milind.
Dilbaro (Raazi)
The song, featuring Alia Bhatt and her on-screen dad Rajit Kapur, depicts the emotion of each father-daughter duo. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s trio, Dilbaro, from the 2018 Raazi release, features the vocals of Harshdeep Kaur, Shankar Mahadevan and Vibha Saraf.
Papa Jaldi Aa Jana (Taqdeer)
No matter when you listen to this song, it will bring tears to your eyes. An old melody from 1967, it depicts the pain of children whose father lives far away due to work. This song can be dedicated to fathers, who are on tour or spend maximum time away from their families.
Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Hi Baby)
Next is the heartwarming song from the movie Heyy Baby with Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and little Juanna Sanghvi.
Oh, I love you, daddy (Akele Hum Akele Tum)
Interestingly enough, this song about the bond between a father and his son is sung by a father-son duo, Udit and Aditya Narayan. The song depicted on Aamir Khan and child artist Adil Rizvi perfectly portrays the bond between the on-screen father-son duo and forms an important part of the film’s plot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8FsxkW7ZC8&feature=emb_title
I wish all dads a very happy Father’s Day 2023!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/fathers-day-2023-best-bollywood-songs-to-dedicate-to-your-dads-8106103.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I am more and more convinced that the decision to join Jokowi is the right one
- Thunderstorm sweeps across England, but temperatures remain high | england weather
- Bollywood songs to dedicate to your dearest dad for Father’s Day 2023!
- 4 Free Agent Centers that could target the capitals
- Shehnaaz Gill makes Italy drool in a satin sundress
- Delta is the most overbought stock on Wall Street. Here are the others
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins meetings in China – BBC News
- Does chronic stress make your brain crave comfort foods?
- Antony Blinken has started meetings in Beijing, aimed at calming US-China tensionsExBulletin
- Exploring the strengths and weaknesses of Gen Z’s digital journey
- US radar firms offering next-generation AESA designs
- Use of CGM alarms varies greatly among diabetic children