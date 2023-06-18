Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt revealed as surprise contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2





In a highly anticipated second season premiere of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday night, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was unveiled as a surprise final contestant. While the creators had previously teased the identities of 12 celebrities participating in the show, Poojas’ entry was an exciting twist for viewers. The episode featured an intense round of contestant grilling by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sunny Leone, TV producer Sandiip Sikcand and news anchor Dibang. Pooja was initially considered one of the panelists, but as the night wore on, host Salman Khan dropped a bombshell. After sending Avinash Sachdev inside the house, Khan surprised everyone by announcing that one more contestant would join the others, and that too from the panel itself. The crowd erupted in excitement as Salman called out Pooja Bhatts’ name, revealing her as the 13th contestant. When asked about her role on the show by Salman Khan, Pooja said confidently, I’m going to be the voice of the audience this season. For now, I’ll be on the panel. His presence promises to add an intriguing dynamic to the already captivating show. Pooja joins many entertainment industry celebrities as nominees including Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, Actor Nawazuddin Siddiquis, Wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar and popular VJ Cyrus. Broacha among others. In 2021, Bhatt made his highly anticipated Netflix series web series debut. Bombay Begums. She was last seen in the 2022 film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The second season of the show hosted by Salman Khan will air for six weeks exclusively on the JioCinema platform.

