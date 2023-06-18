Marvel Actor James Franco Almost Replaced DC Star In $160 Million Leonardo DiCaprio Movie That Won 4 Oscars





Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an exceptional actor and one can see the hard work and dedication he puts into his performances. His work as Arthur in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster, Creation, was sensational. However, there was another actor who almost took that role from him. James Franco, who is well known for playing Harry Osborn in Sam Raimi Spider Man movies, was supposed to play Arthur in Christopher Nolan’s $836 million film. If you watch it now, it looks like Joseph Gordon-Levitt was perfect for the role. It wasn’t the last time he worked with Nolan as he starred in Nolan’s 2012 film, The dark knight risesAlso. James Franco almost starred in Creation (2010) Arthur played a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan’s $836 million film, Creation (2010), selecting the best actor to portray the role was therefore an important task. Initially, actor James Franco was selected to play the role, however, reports indicate that Franco was unavailable due to “scheduling conflicts.” Franco is well known for his work in Sam Raimi’s Spider Man movies. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was then approached and he agreed to play the role. Undoubtedly, the actor did a great job as the fans loved the character. Read also : Fast X star Tyrese Gibson has been threatened with blowing up James Franco’s house after the actor actually injured him while filming a $17million box office bombshell Creation It was a success Joseph Gordon-Levitt did an amazing job portraying the character. The actor has won several prestigious awards for his role, including a People’s Choice Award. Inception was a critical and commercial success. Its innovative storytelling, visual effects, and ensemble cast helped the film become a fan favorite. The film received eight Academy Award nominations and won in Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. With a budget of $160 million, the film managed to gross over $836 million. Read also : Privately attacking powerless people: Scarlett Johansson destroyed Marvel star James Franco after sexual assault allegations Joseph Gordon-Levitt rose to popularity in the late 1990s Joseph Gordon-Levitt was clear about his goals since he was a child. He began his career as a child actor in the late 1980s and early 1990s, appearing on TV shows like Family ties And dark shadows. His role as Tommy Solomon in the sitcom 3rd Rock of the Sun (1996-2001) helped him gain popularity. He then starred in several hits like 10 things i hate about you (1999), mysterious skin (2004), Brick (2005), and the lookout (2007) and became a household name in the entertainment industry. He is also known to be a top filmmaker. His talent, versatility and passion for storytelling continue to make him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Related: This movie sucks, you can’t get around it: James Franco regrets his film starring Natalie Portman that made less than $30 million at the box office Source: MTV

