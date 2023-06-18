Supergirl actor shows off the best CGI-free Flash movie super costume in new behind-the-scenes photos





Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for The Flash.

Supergirl actress Sasha Calle shows off the flashThe best non-CGI superhero costume in new behind-the-scenes photos. Calle made her film debut in the flash, already kicking off her film career in style with a role as Kara Zor-El – Supergirl – alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allens and Michael Keaton’s Batman. They weren’t the only heroes featured in the film, with Ben Affleck’s Batman and a few other surprise appearances making for a stellar lineup. Still, Calle’s Supergirl costume was the flashthe standout hero costume. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On Instagram, call shared behind-the-scenes footage to celebrate the flashgiving the best look yet to her CGI-free Supergirl costume. Calle’s casual photos of her Supergirl costume prove just how well-made it is, and further proof of how serious a recent trend in superhero movies is.

Supergirl Costume Proves the Power of Practical Effects Calle’s costume looked amazing for most of the flash, but there were times when the movie inevitably gave the costume a CGI makeover, which made Supergirl feel less realistic and more video game-like. Still, that was nothing compared to the odd rubbery look that Miller’s The Flash costume had for large parts of the movie. The casual behind-the-scenes photos help Supergirl’s costume really stand out, showing off a clear design and vibrant colors that were sometimes missed in the film. Calle also shared videos of the practical effects of her flight as Supergirl in the flash, and the use of practical effects instead of just replacing it for CGI models in some scenes could definitely take a toll. There were times when The Flash’s powers, most notably during the final battle with the two Barry Allens, felt lacking in authenticity. That said, the flash isn’t the first superhero film to employ a predominance of VFX shots and CGI makeup over superhero costumes. Ryan Reynolds’ infamous Green Lantern movie is probably DC’s best-known case of how an all-CGI super suit isn’t the answer. More recently, several projects have pivoted to using CGI on hero costumes or full CGI costumes, which don’t look as good as the real thing. 2019 Avengers: Endgame succeeded with his all-CGI white team suits; however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s own Spider-Man: No Coming Home proved how practical suits are the better option, as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s suits were a cut above Tom Holland’s Spider-Man suit. the flash got the Supergirl costume for the most part, even though it looks better in Calle’s photos. Source: sasha street/Instagram Key Release Dates

