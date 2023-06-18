Bollywood movies that redefine the father-daughter bond





Father’s Day is a unique time when we honor and appreciate our fathers. On Sunday, June 18, this special day is celebrated. Let’s take a look at some Hindi movies that depict the most priceless love, the father-daughter relationship. There is nothing that can compare to the happiness that comes from the love of a father, which makes us all the happiest people in the world. So, in honor of Father’s Day, let’s take a look at some of the Bollywood movies that have captured the nuance of relationship with care and compassion and celebrate the lovely and powerful bond between father and daughter. In the movie “Dangal,” wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat is a principled and disciplined man who encourages his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra), to do the same. Despite being a tough father and a wrestler, he wants his daughters to become world-class competitors. Mahavir Phogat’s character was of the view that daughters are physically equivalent to sons in every way. Thapad (Amazon Prime Video): Sachin Sandhu who played Taapse Pannu’s father in the movie Thappad which we all loved throughout the movie. In a very subtle way, the film portrays his character where he stands by his daughter through all of her life’s decisions. Sachin was the one with a unique perspective on the predicament. His character has endeared us all to him for everything he does and explains his daughter as she goes through the most difficult situation of her life, divorce. Medium Anrezi (Disney Plus Hotstar): The last film in which Irrfan Khan appeared was “Angrezi Medium”. The movie was released on the OTT platform and everyone was touched by the heartwarming story of a father, Irrfan Khan, and his daughter, Radhika Madan. It shows how a father crosses all boundaries just to see his daughter happy. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix): Actress Janhvi Kapoor portrayed famous air force pilot Gunjan Saxena on screen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The biography, which follows Gunjan’s journey to becoming one of the first female pilots to fly in a combat zone, is about her life. Pankaj Tripathi played the loving father in the film. The father-daughter relationship in the film is portrayed eloquently, with the former encouraging the latter to follow her ambitions regardless of others’ opinions. Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonists, “Piku” offered another great story about a father-daughter relationship. In this case, the daughter is responsible for caring for her sick father. The “heir” of the family and the daughter’s ability to rule, as recognized by the patriarch himself, are the central themes of this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/fathers-day-2023-bollywood-films-that-redefine-the-daddy-daughter-bond/d6442ad1c9822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos