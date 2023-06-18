Entertainment
Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Lagaan, this Bollywood hero launched the hit film, this is the reason
River: Do you remember Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan? Lagaan was a super hit at the box office and earned a lot. It’s been 15 years since Lagaan by Ashutosh Gowariker came out. Besides Aamir, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma and British actress Rachel Shelley played significant roles in the film. The film also won several awards and received an Oscar nomination in 2002. But do you know that Ashutosh wanted to replace Aamir with Abhishek Bachchan.
Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Lagaan
Aamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan in the film Lagaan. Although Aamir wasn’t the first choice for the film. Abhishek Bachchan was approached to play the lead role, but he turned down the role. In a chat with ETimes, Abhishek explained the reason for his refusal. He said, I was too raw and young to make an epic film like Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge, but I was totally unprepared to be a part of it.
Abhishek Bachchan said this
Abhishek Bachchan also said, “I’m happy that Aamir did Lagaan. He brought so much magic and credibility to the project. Each film and each role has its own destiny. Let us tell you that Lagaan has gone down in Hindi cinema history. One of the best movies. At the same time, on the occasion of Lagaan’s 22nd birthday, Aamir Khan’s production company has posted several shots of the film’s sets online. Its caption read: “To celebrate 22 years of ‘Lagaan’ Bringing down the nostalgia, reliving the moments that made it an iconic part of Indian cinema.
