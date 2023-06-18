| Actor Poojappura Ravi is no more





Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi died on Sunday at the age of 82. He breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayur, Idukki district. A senior actor who has appeared in around 4,000 plays and 800 films, Ravi has gained popularity for his outstanding portrayal of humorous characters. Ravi was born as Mr Raveendran Nair in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. He adopted his stage name under the influence of Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, a renowned theater figure. According to Manorama Online, in his 11th year, Ravi had a prominent role in SL Puram Sadanandan’s play Oral Koodi Kallanayi. Encouraged by the praise he received from teachers and peers, he decided to pursue his acting career. While the actor’s first big screen appearance was in the film Veluthambi Dalawa, it was Hariharan’s Ammini Ammaavan (1976) who played a pivotal role in establishing Ravi’s name in the industry. Ravi’s performances in films such as Kallan Kappail Thanne, Rowdy Ramu, Ormakal Marikkum, Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu and Kadathanadan Ambadi have also drawn particular attention. Having been actively involved in Malayalam cinema for almost five decades, the veteran actor’s last appearance was in the 2016 film Guppy. Moreover, he has appeared in many television series during his illustrious career. Figures from the film industry and the political sphere have expressed their condolences on the passing of the respected senior actor. “Condolences on the passing of famous actor Poojapura Ravi. He enters the field of art by capturing the hearts of theater lovers. The actor, who had a lot of fans across Kerala, later entered the world of cinema and captured people’s hearts through the portrayal of comic book characters. Poojapura Ravi followed an expressive acting style. His passing is a great loss to the arts and cultural scene. Condolences to his family and loved ones. colleagues,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook. Opposition Leader in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan, Minister of Culture and Youth Saji Cherian, Minister of Higher Education Dr R Bindu and former Ministers KK Shailaja and G Sudhakaran also expressed their condolences on the passing of Ravi. The directors’ union FEFKA said his funeral will take place tomorrow. The organization also expressed its deep sadness at the death of the comedian. Ravi is survived by his children Lakshmi and Harikumar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/malayalam/malayalam-actor-poojappura-ravi-passes-away-8670882/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos