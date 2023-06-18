Have Bollywood fathers come out of their stereotype?





Since the early 1970s, depictions of rigid and inflexible fathers have been an integral part of Bollywood films. These characters were just simple representations of how South Asian society had been at the time and how it dealt with the complexities of fatherhood. Even after decades we have gone through different cinematic and artistic revolutions, the portrayal of fatherhood in Bollywood movies has yet to be a breakthrough. Real life is simply a reflection of real life. Likewise, in Bollywood films, fathers with typical portrayals of “traditional parenting” only tend to come out of their shell, after their offspring have to go through life-threatening adversities to prove their worth. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. The upbringing, care and understanding that is expected of a parent is not easy for Bollywood dads. For example, Chaudhary Baldev Singh’s character in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” played by Amrish Puri, exemplifies the traditional worldview that still permeates the Indian subcontinent today. Fearing dishonor, he imposes severe limits and forbids his daughter to pursue her aspirations. It’s only when Simran (Kajol) is desperate enough to smash everything he’s worked for that he decides to “let her go.” Another widely acclaimed film, which plays into the sympathy card that every parent stores somewhere in their psyche, “Taare Zameen Par” is not the tearfully innocent it might seem. In the 2007 film, a learning disability is treated with the most obnoxious of attitudes by the protagonist’s father, who later changes his tune when he discovers his son’s “creativity”. It does nothing but instill the idea that in order to be accepted, a child must excel at something that is acceptable to their parents. The depictions as such on a larger screen further fuel the “toxic father” narrative that haunts already sick South Asian youth. Farhan Qureshi’s father in “3 Idiots” is another example of the aforementioned cliché, but Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Boman Irani) might be a small exception. The film doesn’t shy away from showing Virus as the dismissive character that he is, but his small shift from being a father who potentially ‘pushes’ another child to their death to a father, who almost gains some insight and wants his newborn grandchild to ‘pursue’ what he wants. This pivotal scene in the film shows that “parental approval” has become a mammoth-shaped burden for the children of this subcontinent. “3 idiots” may be a film about many things like friendship, the educational system or even engineering, but at its core, the film carries values ​​of tolerance, empathy and compassion. Values ​​that must be transmitted from father to son. Bollywood, in its essence and portrayal of fathers, has not yet come a long way. There are positive portrayals of fathers, but the bad ones outweigh them. When such depictions are passed on to the general public, it creates a metaphorical avalanche that ripples through generations. That’s why a healthy portrayal of characters, especially parents, is of the utmost importance in one of the biggest film industries in the world.

