Beverly Vergel recalls happy times with late actor Patrick Guzman





Patrick Guzman and Beverly Vergel (Facebook)

Actress-turned-director Beverly Vergel has recalled her happy times with 90s actor Patrick Guzman, who died in Canada. As of June 18, no information was available regarding Guzman’s death. Vergel, 59, is the daughter of actors Alicia Vergel and Cesar Ramirez. She is the younger sister of late action star Ace Vergel. On Facebook, Vergel recalled when she offered Guzman the lead role in 2019’s “BROmance: The Movie.” Vergel’s full message: “This photo was taken at your home when Von (producer) and I were scouting locations for BROmance The Movie, a film I wrote and directed, produced by MCBN. “I was delighted to have you as the main actor. You said yes without seeing the script! Thank you for your confidence, Patrick. “Although you expressed reluctance because you haven’t acted on screen for a long time, it was a comedy feature. “I assured you there was nothing to worry about as I will be holding a workshop to prepare everyone, and you agreed. I’ll never forget how happy you were to do an acting workshop. You enjoyed the fun and silly exercises despite the full body workout. It was a day full of laughs. I will forever cherish those memories. ‘I know you will surely be missed by the entire cast and crew!!! You are our very own PAPA P from Canada!!! “Sincere condolences to his wife Liezle, his son and all the loved ones he left behind. RIP PATRICK.” (Facebook)

In a separate post, Vergel also shared a photo of the “BROmance” cast with megastar Sharon Cuneta. “This cast photo of ‘BROmance The Movie’ with lead actor PATRICK GUZMAN and wife LIEZLE with megastar SHARON CUNETA and daughter KC CONCEPCION. This photo was taken by Raymond Santos when Sharon and KC came to Toronto to a concert produced by Mrs. Ruth Ronquillo Pictured with us, Tita Baby K. Jimenez. BROmance The Movie is PATRICK GUZMAN’s latest film, produced by MCBN. I wrote and directed this film as a tribute to my brother ACE VERGEL and I was inspired by a friend who treats me like a sister. “This film is also about you, PATRICK. You are loved like a brother and so dear to the hearts of so many. You will always be remembered with fond memories. “Our deepest condolences to Liezle, his children and his family.”

