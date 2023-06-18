10 Best Father-Child Moments From These Bollywood Movies





Father’s Day is an incredibly important day that is a celebration to honor our hard-working fathers who are dedicated to providing the life we ​​enjoy today. In light of this occasion, I have compiled a list of 10 special moments between a father and a child to show the exceptional and unbreakable bond that exists between a father and a child. 2 states Krish Malhotra and his father share a complicated relationship filled with misunderstandings and conflict. However, in a touching moment at the wedding, they reconcile and share a heartfelt hug that left us all in awe, it was so wholesome and moving to see their love symbolized and reunited. 2. Middle English This scene beautifully depicts the emotional bond between a father and his daughter. In this scene, he’s going to apologize so his daughter gets another chance, then urges her to do extremely well so she can go overseas. Irrfans’ effortless performance and heartwarming relationship with Radhika Madan are guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. 3. Chhichora At the start of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput and his son share a very special moment as his father encourages him to do well and said they will celebrate after his result and then share an emotional look as they talk. This film will definitely leave you in tears as the film progresses. The film continues to develop an adorable bond between father and son. 4. Taare Zameen By This scene is extremely emotional as his dad comes to school for the open day, he sees how Ishaan has really progressed and is doing so well, he cries and thanks the teacher while looking at Ishaan. It is extremely moving and will fill your heart. 5. Every Happiness, Every Home Ultimately, when Hrithik Roshan reunites Shahrukh Khan with his father and they hug and share a moment after years, it’s sure to bring tears to your eyes. 6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai This scene where Shahrukh Khan arrives late and buys things to convince his daughter is extremely cute and will leave you in awe because their bond is so strong and healthy. Throughout the film, he was by her side and did everything to make sure she was okay. 7. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge This scene is extremely heartfelt as Kajol’s father tells her to leave and gives her the freedom to leave. This moment is extremely wholesome and will make you smile when you see them hugging and smiling. The iconic dialogue Jaa Simran Jaa Jee Le Apni Zindagi comes from this scene. 8. Zindagi Na Milenge Dobara This moment is extremely emotional as Farhaan Akhtar’s father comes to free him and they shake hands and have a special time seeing each other. 9. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani This scene is sure to fill your heart as Ranbir Kapoors dad gets a bag for his trekk and they have a chat and a hug. It is extremely healthy and adorable to see the father supporting his son in every decision. 10. 3 idiots This scene will make you cry when you see R. Madhavan explaining to his father about his dreams and ambitions and his father after being explained finally understands and agrees to get him the best camera so that he can achieve his dreams in the best way possible .

