John Mellencamp came knocking and swinging hard at the Masonic Temple Theater – Macomb Daily





Signs discreetly pasted on the walls of the Masonic Temple Theater explained that John Molenkamps’ show, Saturday evening June 17, “respects theater etiquette”. Pretty high-spirited for a guy who’s dropped enough F-bombs to fill a big (or more) pot of swear words. Forty-seven years after his debut album, the Indiana singer, songwriter and painter still puts on a rock ‘n’ roll show of overwhelming variety. Mellencamp and his six-member band did just that at The Masonic, adding just enough rock artistry to demonstrate how he’s gone from the cheerful rowdy who hit it hard with 1982’s “Hurts So Good” but, to 71 years old, still hasn’t grown all the way yet – and doesn’t really want to, ever. And the resulting hour and 50 minutes, his first show in the metro area in eight years, lived up to the desire expressed by Mellencamp at the start of the show that “by the end of the evening…we have created a beautiful musical community where we can all have fun.” After a long and ineffective film – which was booed by the sold-out crowd at one point – touting tour sponsor TCM and the connection between his vintage films and some of his paintings, Mellencamp was vintage James Dean him -even in a one-piece black work jumpsuit and slicked back hair. The scene depicted a movie set with costumed mannequins and Kleig lights, but was more like a roadhouse as Mellencamp and the band transformed into a high-octane “John Cockers” from his 2009 album “Life , Death, Love and Freedom”. Mellencamp – his voice full of cigarette-stained rasp – promised “songs you know, songs you don’t”, but the 18-song set was dominated by the former, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer paraded some of his greatest hits. He didn’t even mention a brand new album, “Orpheus Rising”, which he had released the day before, although he did play one of his songs, the brutally topical “The Eyes of Portland”. Mellencamp, however, exerted some artistic reach during a three-song acoustic set mid-show. He told long stories before “The Eyes of Portland” and “Longest Days”, the latter charming about his grandmother who was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd; “Tell this guy to shut up…” Mellencamp said in what has become a nightly touring ritual before asking one of his crew members to locate the offender and “return his money. “. He followed this with a solo rendition of “Jack & Diane” which was mostly an exuberant audience singing – although Mellencamp playfully berated fans for jumping into the song’s first chorus at the wrong time. It also featured Joanne Woodward’s spoken word recording of Joanne Woodward’s “The Real Life” on tape, accompanied by violinist Lisa Germano and Troye Kinnett on accordion. On both sides of this segment, however, Mellencamp and company absolutely tore it up – “Paper and Fire,” “Minutes to Memories,” “Small Town,” “Check It Out” and hard-hitting arrangements of “Human Wheels and “Jackie Brown” at the start of the show and a barrage of greatest hits (and more songs to sing) after. The septet added space and more pronounced dynamics to tracks like ‘Rain on the Scarecrow’, ‘Lonely Ol’ Night’, ‘What If I Came Knocking’ and ‘Pink Houses’, while ‘Crumblin’ Down was an epic with a solo spot for each musician, eventually fitting into Them/Van Morrison’s classic “Gloria” during which Mellencamp gave the men in the crowd sex advice. Mellencamp closed with the verse to “Cherry Bomb” and “Hurts So Good”, thanking longtime guitarist Mike Wanchic for suggesting he end with “songs about the good old days”. It was indeed nostalgia that drove the spirit and fervor of the night, but for a body of work as present and relevant today as when it was released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/06/18/john-mellencamp-came-knocking-and-rocking-hard-at-masonic-temple-theatre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos