Karan Deol shares the first official wedding photos with his wife Drisha Acharya | Bollywood
Actor Karan Deol married Drisha Acharya and shared the first official wedding photos on social media. He also posted a romantic message for his wife and those who have blessed them on this new journey. Karan is the son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra. (Also read: Wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya: the groom arrives on horseback; Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol become baraati)
Karan’s Instagram post
Taking to Instagram, Karan captioned her post, You are my today and all my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are extremely grateful for the abundant blessings and good wishes that surround us!
The photos show Karan in an ivory sherwani with a pearl necklace and a beautiful varmala in her hands. He also wears a pagg for the ceremony. Drisha is in a nice red lehenga. Her hands are decorated with henna and she is seen trying to cover her eyes as Karan laughs next to her.
Fan Blessings
The actor’s fans shared their blessings for the new couple. Congratulations Sunny Sir Dharmendra Sir And Karan drisha manny manny congratulations happy marriage life, wrote one. I wish you both the happiness of marriage. all the best in life, another commented. Congratulations beautiful couple! God bless you always, read a comment. Even Ranveer Singh, who was part of Karan’s sangeet party, left heart emojis on the post.
All about marriage
Karan and Drisha’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and photos of the festivities are trending. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is all over social media.
Dharmendra was seen dancing at Karan’s wedding procession with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. Actor Abhay Deol and other family members also attended the wedding.
Karan and Drisha have been a couple for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Apparently, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy’s daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.
Karan followed in his father’s footsteps and took up acting. He made his Bollywood debut with director Sunny Deol’s “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” in 2019.
