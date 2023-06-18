Connect with us

Stage version of 'Buffy' returns to Redford – Daily Tribune

Stage version of 'Buffy' returns to Redford – Daily Tribune

 


For the second year in a row, the stage adaptation of Once More, With Feeling, the popular musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will return to Detroit’s historic Redford Theater.

Only this time there will be two shows, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Last year we had so many people complaining that we only played one night and couldn’t, said Rachel Ogger of Livonia.

Ogger, who plays Buffy, is director and choreographer of Feeling. She founded her troupe called Something to Sing About Productions, which is made up of actors from all over southeast Michigan, including Oakland County.

Ogger first saw Feeling in 2020 and was confused. She watched all seven seasons of Buffy, which aired from 1997 to 2003. When she saw Feeling again, she wanted to adapt it.

I told my friends, we do! We stage it! From there, we launched production within our friends, and then branched out through everyone’s connections in the community to fill the spots we still had, Ogger said.

The television series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a line of young women called Slayers who battle the forces of darkness. She is aided by her watcher/mentor, Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), and best friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon). These are the four main characters as the cast changed several times during its run, including the addition of fan-favorite vampire Spike (James Marsters), sweet witch Tara (Amber Benson), and the younger sister of Buffy, Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg).

Feeling originally aired on November 6, 2001, written and directed by controversial Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who spent six months writing the episode. The music serves as a narrative tool, essential to character development. Hidden truths and dark secrets are revealed in the songs.

In Feeling, Xander inadvertently conjures a sleek, zoot-suited demon named Sweet (Hinton Battle) to see if his upcoming marriage to Anya (Emma Caulfield) would be happy. Thanks to Sweet, people find themselves bursting into song and flames.

