Hollywood Film Alia Bhatts Heart of Stone Trailer Released, Fans React





Gal Gadot creators Jamie Dornan and Heart Of Stone lead actor Alia Bhatt have finally released the trailer for the upcoming Hollywood movie. The film stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a highly accomplished spy who is also a covert member of the Charter, a secret organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global security. What his MI6 team doesn’t realize is that Stone is working for the Charter, a secret peacekeeping organization that uses advanced technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel was trained to be a consummate professional: a fantastic field worker who stays focused on her job, follows the numbers and trusts no one. Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan, a tech-savvy hacker who steals Charter’s most powerful weapon. The trailer shows the two women at odds, as Rachel tries to protect the Charter and Keya tries to expose her secrets. The trailer received positive reactions, with many people praising the action sequences and the chemistry between Gadot and Bhatt. The film is set to release on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Woaahsuper proud, commented one user. Get up baby, wrote one fan. Another wrote, Alia you look fabulous. It’s okay if she has less screen time. She is one of the very few Bollywood actors to even appear in Hollywood. It’s very brave of her and it’s a feat for her. Instead of celebrating this milestone, are you demotivating her by commenting that she could have less screen time? Seriously guys, what in the world is wrong. When did we get so negative that we can’t even see the good in anything! a fan commented. It was my first experience of a major English film in Hollywood and I had quite a task to accomplish as I was shooting an action film for the first time. But I’m also pregnant, so there were so many layers to manage. But they made it so smooth, so easy, and so comfortable for me. It’s something I will never forget because of the beauty and quality of my treatment, Alia said in an interview. Also Read: ‘It’s Coming’: Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Will Soon Launch a Video App for Smart TVs

