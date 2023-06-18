Tom Hanks refused When Harry Met Sally… for a surprising reason | Entertainment





Tom Hanks turned down the lead role in ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ because he was “happy” to be getting a divorce. The Elvis actor’s wife Rita Wilson – whom he married in 1988, a year after his marriage to Samantha Lewes ended – has revealed the Oscar-winning star was offered the role of Billy Crystal of Harry Burns in the classic 1989 film, but struggled to understand the character’s point of view. Speaking on ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’, Rita said: ‘People probably don’t know this but Tom was offered ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and that he was very happy not to be married. And so he couldn’t understand that someone going through a divorce would have anything other than like, I’m so happy. Tom then starred alongside ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ star Meg Ryan in 1993’s ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and 1998’s ‘You’ve Got Mail’, and Rita explained that her husband’s casting in the first had led her to land her role as Suzy in the film. The actress explained that she “loved this script so much” reading it with Tom and was a fan of how Nora Ephron wrote the roles of Carrie Fisher in “When Harry Met Sally…” and ” It’s my life”. When she met the filmmaker at a party, she asked if she could audition for the role of best friend Becky if Carrie wasn’t going to be cast, and she was asked to try. However, Rita “didn’t get the part”, but it led to her being cast as Suzy and she had a great time. She said, “They gave it to Rosie [ODonnell]. But Nora offered me the role of Suzy, that other character. And I was like, Oh yeah, that was a really good part of the script. I really like this character. There was a great monologue in there. “It was one of the most fun and wonderful acting experiences I’ve ever had.

