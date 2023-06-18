5 Times Bollywood Dads Showed Why They’re The Best Dads To Their Daughters





Fathers have a special place in their hearts for their daughters. And Bollywood dads are no different from regular dads. Many superstars have repeatedly supported and showered their daughters with love and also ensured that they were well protected emotionally, economically and physically. On the occasion of International Father’s Day, today find out which fathers in Bollywood have publicly shown their support or spoken up for their daughters and looked up to them. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Amitabh has always expressed his love for his daughter. But he made headlines a few years ago when he wrote on social media that half of his assets would go to Shweta and everything that belonged to him would be divided equally between his daughter and son Abhishek Bachchan. He won the hearts of millions of women when he penned a sweet message to his granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya saying that they should not succumb to outside pressure and live their lives as they wish. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan never hesitates to show his affection towards Suhana Khan who will soon make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. From admiring her photos on Instagram to wishing her well at every stage of her life, SRK has been vocal about how he would like Suhana to get everything in life and how every woman should be respected, regardless of age and profession. Ajay Devgn and Nysa Until a few years ago, Ajay and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa, was rarely seen in public and she lived her life quietly. But the past two years have seen a huge transformation in Nysa, with many even shaming her for her dark color. But the strong dad that he is, Ajay Devgn protected his daughter from all those trolls and made sure she wasn’t affected by them. All the criticism directed at her has not deterred Nysa from enjoying and partying with her friends as she has strong support from Bollywood’s Singham. Akshay Kumar and Nitara The Khiladi Kumar is very fond of Nitara and makes sure he gives her as much time as possible in his busy schedule. From training Nitara in martial arts to taking her to see Avatar movies, Akshay Kumar is fully committed to giving his daughter a normal childhood and growing her into a strong and happy woman. Aamir Khan and Ira Even though Aamir separated from his wife Reena when his daughter Ira was very young, he made sure to play a major role in her upbringing. Whether it’s spending causal time with each other, being the star attraction at his engagement party, or just hanging out with Ira on normal occasions, this father and daughter duo relationship is pretty cool and adorable.



