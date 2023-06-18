Hudson actor cast in Hunting Whitey

HUDSON – While attending Emerson College, Russ Gannon studied radio. He did the traffic report on WBZ in the 90s and worked as an FM DJ at 92.5 the River, a job he held until 2006.

On May 16 at the Wilbur Theater, Gannon accomplished something very different: starring in the play “Hunting Whitey,” which authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge adapted from their true-crime book about the capture of Boston mobster James Whitey Bulger.

Gannon thought he found his way into the film industry at the right time around 2007, when Massachusetts saw more opportunities for filmmaking thanks to the movie tax credit.

He said, “Being part of this growing industry in the state has been amazing because I felt like I was growing with it.”

As he was “always more interested in radio”, Gannon never pursued his acting career in college. The acting bug struck when, while working at the river, he saw an advertisement for being an extra in “The Game Plan,” a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I spent a week working at Gillette Stadium, and although the days were long and cold, I enjoyed the experience,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about the company or the trade, but I loved the atmosphere.”

Gannon added: “It was the first time I had seen one done.”

He learned from other extras how they got started. He also discovered how to join the Screen Actor’s Guild by doing background work and began studying with Scott Fielding at the Chekhov Institute in Boston.

He joined SAG in 2008, which led to acting and film opportunities. He did most of his theatrical work with the Concord Players and appeared in “Mister Roberts”, “The Sound of Music” and “Arcadia”.

Gannon has done background work in over 100 movies and TV shows as part of earning a SAG card, including ‘Free Guy’, ‘Ted’, ‘The Town’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “American Hustle.” He worked behind the scenes as Clancy Brown’s replacement on “Dexter: New Blood” and Kyle MacLachlan’s replacement on “Confess, Fletch.”

Her first speaking role came in the 2013 movie “Sins of the Preacher,” which aired on the Lifetime channel.

hunting white

An opportunity in 2019 to work with Sherman on a Boston Bruins project and with Sherman and Wedge on a staged version of the “Saints, Sinners and Serial Killers” podcast led to a role on “Hunting Whitey.”

“[Sherman] took four of his stories and asked the actors to add flavor to each reading,” Gannon said. “I was lucky enough to be cast in two of the stories, one about Mark David Chapman and John Lennon, and one about Whitey Bulger.”

He added, “What drew me to the production was not just the opportunity to work with Casey a third time, but to share the stage with an incredible cast of local actors.”

Gannon played Kevin Weeks, whom he described as Bulger’s longtime friend and mob lieutenant. He portrayed Weeks previously in the podcast’s staging and will be able to reprise the role in an extended version this time at the Wilbur Theater, where Marlon Brando performed “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

“It was amazing last year to perform on stage at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, to learn about the history of the building…and to work with so many amazing actors,” he said.

The play is based on Sherman’s book, which is the inside story of how Bulger, “one of America’s most wanted crime bosses”, was captured. The book features many real-life characters like Catherine Grieg, John Connelly, and Stephen Flemmi, whose words brought the story to life for audiences.

The cast portrays many characters from the book, Gannon said.

He said: “Whitey Bulger’s story casts a shadow over Boston and has been portrayed on the big screen in films like ‘The Departed’ and ‘Black Mass’, so I really enjoyed portraying someone ‘also notorious.’

Gannon talked about a scene he shared with Massachusetts native Neal McDonough, who played Bulger, in a courtroom where they got into a shouting match about crime family loyalty.

He thought it was a story “best told by those who grew up here”. And, for those of a certain age in the cast, he noted that they remember living Bulger’s story.

Gannon said, “I think that really brings the play to life.”

Other projects

Another project Gannon is a part of is a currently untitled film by Cord Jefferson, known for his writing work on “The Watchmen” and “The Good Place.” It’s based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett, and Jeffrey Wright plays Thelonious Ellison, an author who writes an expose of the publishing world under a pseudonym.

The film also stars Sterling K. Brown, Adam Brody and Issa Rae.

Jefferson has written episodes for shows such as “Station Eleven” and “The Good Place,” so being able to talk to him about some of those shows was a treat, Gannon said.

He added, “I play a character who attends the book fair and I’m less than impressed with him or his first book. It’s a fun little scene.

Gannon said last year was a good year for him in terms of film work, as he also had a major role in a baseball movie titled “Eephus,” which is slated for release this year. He hopes to diversify into dubbing for animation.

“I guess my wishlist would include a higher-profile animated film to work on,” Gannon said.