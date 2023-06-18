Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ adds Linda Hamilton to the cast





Another 1980s icon joins the cast of stranger things. Linda Hamilton will be part of the final season of the Netflix hit, the streamer announced on Saturday at its Tudum fan event. Details on the terminator the star’s role is being kept under wraps for now. Hamilton appeared via video message at the event and was introduced by her terminator co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to announce the renewal of his series FUBAR. Netflix announced in February 2022 that stranger things would end with its fifth season. The fourth season, which premiered in May 2022, became Netflix’s biggest season of an English-language series to date, racking up 1.35 billion watch hours in its first 28 days and spending 19 weeks in the top 10 streamer charts. stranger things referenced The Terminator – though not specifically Hamilton’s role – in his stew of 1980s pop culture callbacks. Soviet assassin Grigori (Andrey Ivchenko) in season three was made to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s killer cyborg from the film, and Cary Elwes’ character even refers to Grigori as “Arnold Schwarzenegger” at one point. Hamilton joins fellow 1980s breakouts Winona Ryder, Cary Elwes, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser and Robert Englund in signing for stranger things. Season five is likely at least a year after arriving on Netflix – and possibly longer than that, depending on how far creators Matt and Ross Duffer and their fellow writers have progressed on the scripts before the Writers Guild of America does not go on strike in May. During a November 2022 event, Ross Duffer described the final season as “a culmination of all the seasons, so it kind of pulled from each one, whereas before each season was separate – three is our great successful summer season with our big monster; four was psychological horror. I think what we’re trying to do is go back a bit to the beginning in the tone of [season] one, but in terms of scale it’s more in line with what [season] four is. I hope there is a bit of everything. » Hamilton returns to Syfy Foreign resident. Other recent credits include TNT Claws and 2019 Terminator: Dark Fatewhere she reprized her role as Sarah Connor.

