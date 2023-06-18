Stage version of ‘Buffy’ returns to Redford – Macomb Daily

For the second year in a row, the stage adaptation of Once More, With Feeling, the popular musical episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will return to Detroit’s historic Redford Theater.

Only this time there will be two shows, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Last year we had so many people complaining that we only played one night and couldn’t, said Rachel Ogger of Livonia.

Ogger, who plays Buffy, is director and choreographer of Feeling. She founded her troupe called Something to Sing About Productions, which is made up of actors from all over southeast Michigan, including Oakland County.

Ogger first saw Feeling in 2020 and was confused. She watched all seven seasons of Buffy, which aired from 1997 to 2003. When she saw Feeling again, she wanted to adapt it.

I told my friends, we do! We stage it! From there, we launched production within our friends, and then branched out through everyone’s connections in the community to fill the spots we still had, Ogger said.

The television series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a line of young women called Slayers who battle the forces of darkness. She is aided by her watcher/mentor, Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), and best friends Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon). These are the four main characters as the cast changed several times during its run, including the addition of fan-favorite vampire Spike (James Marsters), sweet witch Tara (Amber Benson), and the younger sister of Buffy, Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg).

Feeling originally aired on November 6, 2001, written and directed by controversial Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who spent six months writing the episode. The music serves as a narrative tool, essential to character development. Hidden truths and dark secrets are revealed in the songs.

In Feeling, Xander inadvertently conjures a sleek, zoot-suited demon named Sweet (Hinton Battle) to see if his upcoming marriage to Anya (Emma Caulfield) would be happy. Thanks to Sweet, people find themselves bursting into song and flames.

Sweet takes Dawn as his wife. Buffy and company rush to the rescue. Not immune to Sweets’ powers, they all sing. Buffy sings about her death at the end of the fifth season and her resurrection at the start of the sixth season. She reveals that she was in Heaven, not Hell. Eventually, everyone’s relationship dynamics change, especially Buffy and Spikes, who become secret lovers.

Spike Pratt, from Roseville, plays Spike and is the assistant director of Feeling.

I’m excited to do it again, Pratt said. (Marsters) is an inspiration.

Pratt and Ogger are a couple in real life. The two agreed that being a couple playing a couple has its perks.

It definitely makes it easier for me, because I don’t feel weird being close to him like I used to be, Ogger admitted.

Hailed by critics, Feeling is considered one of the best episodes of the series. TV Guide ranked it No. 1 for the Top 50 Musical Moments on Television from 1990 to 2002, No. 14 on its list of the Top 100 TV Episodes of All Time, as well as the fifth best episode of the 21st Century.

Wayne State University film professor Dr. Steven Shaviro called it a fun and clever episode.

Buffy experimented with all sorts of special format concepts for episodes. Besides the musical, for example, there is the one where no one can speak (Hush). Its share of overall inventiveness shows. (The creators) kept it fresh for seven years by doing unexpected things with the format, as well as the twists and turns of the storytelling. They were able to do some really outrageous things without alienating people from the story and the characters as a whole, Shaviro explained.

There will be changes and upgrades to this year’s show, but Ogger didn’t go into detail.

We have new cast members to add some freshness to the series, she said. A lot of our cast has, since last year, been in other productions that have taught them more and helped them grow as actors.

One change Ogger made was to add Lorne, the green-skinned singing demon who appeared on Angel, the Buffy spin-off, played by the late Andy Hallett. Lev Householder, from Pittsfield, will play Lorne on stage, as emcee and narrator.

Lorne is back! And Lev will reprise their role. This year they have a few more lines, Ogger said.

People don’t need to watch the episode before coming to the Redford, but Ogger highly recommends it.

While that might make it more fun, we only recommend that they come with a basic understanding of the show and don’t mind spoilers, she said.

Her dearest wish is for one of the actors from Buffy to see their show. Ogger and Pratt met Marsters at C2E2 in Chicago in early April. They told him about their adaptation and he gave his blessing.

He said it was really cool that we put it on! Ogger recalls.

Marsters has stated in numerous interviews that Feeling is his favorite episode.

If you doubt Buffy lives, come to the Redford on June 24th and 25th! Marsters said.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer Musical Extravaganza will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the Redford Theater, 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit. Tickets are $14 in advance or $17 at the door. There will be a costume contest, photo ops, and a post-show Q&A with the cast and crew. Visit redfordtheatre.com for more information.