



Superman: Legacy is currently testing the potential of Clark Kents and Lois Lanes from a surprisingly small cast of actors. The film, which is written and directed by DC co-CEO James Gunn, is one of the flagship projects for the upcoming new branch of the DC Universe. Although black adam teased the return of Henry Cavill as the titular hero, this project will be a fresh take on the iconic story with an all-new star at the center. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Fresh out of the flashresetting the DCU, The Hollywood ReporterIt is Borys pencil case took to Twitter to share an update on the Superman: Legacy discard. According to this new update, as seen above, the actors in talks for Superman are former actor Nicolas Hoult, pearlis David Corenswet, and doggystyleit’s Tom Brittney. For Lois Lane, they will test with Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor and Rachel Brosnahan.

Where You Know the Superman: Legacy Contenders The trio of actors vying for Lois Lane are all well-known personalities who have just come out or are currently in major roles in popular television series. Brosnahan played the main character on The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselhaving won an Emmy for her performance, while Dynevor played leading lady Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 1, and Mackey played Maeve in the first three seasons of Sex education. She can also be seen in a major role in last year’s murder mystery film. Death on the Nile and as Barbie physicist in this year Barbie movie. Related: 10 Most Exciting Things To Expect From The Barbie Movie As for the lead character, Hoult will likely be the most recognizable actor currently in testing. More recently, he was seen in a heroic horror-tinged role opposite Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Renfield. He’s also appeared in several major franchises, including playing Beast in the prequel x-men movies and Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. Corenswet is best known for his strong supporting roles, including playing the projectionist in Ti West’s pearl and River in Netflix The politician. Brittney, who is a British compatriot of Hoult, is on the other hand best known for her long running role in Grantchester. It remains to be seen which actors will emerge victorious for Superman: Legacycasting search, but it seems increasingly likely that solid news on that front will arrive very soon. Source: @Borys_Kit/Twitter Key Release Dates

