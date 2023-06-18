Back To The Future Part II Changed The Course Of Hollywood History – Rolling Stone

If the awakening the strains of a Danny Elfman theme weren’t clear, if the image of a jagged bat-shaped plane in the sky didn’t do the trick, Michael Keaton’s sight back in black rubber should : the flashthe long-delayed superhero extravaganza that ran through multiplexes this weekend, operates in the shadow of an iconic predecessor, one of the first great comic book movies, the Tim Burton original Batman. Yet it’s a different hit from 1989, released just months after Burton’s, that really hovers over this contemporary blockbuster. Through the time travel of recall and influence, the flash dates back to Back to the future part II.

Not the first Back to the future, attention. The sequel – that period-hopping roller coaster ride that Robert Zemeckis delivered four years later, following his charming ’80s touchstone with more feverish, less resonant entertainment. the flash makes direct references to the Michael J. Fox franchise in its dialogue, even using a clever joke to tell Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) that he seriously screwed up the timeline: In this new take on reality, Eric Stoltz held on the role of Marty McFly. The gag is a lampshade, meant to acknowledge how Barry’s buzzes through time – jumping to different years, turning the present into a dystopian new shade of black through his shifts in the past – reflect the hash that Marty made history in his second time misadventure.

For a sequel rather widely perceived as inferior, a failure to recapture the magic of its predecessor, Back to the future part II proved surprisingly influential on a new generation of event imagery. Two weeks before the flashthe public could catch glimpses of it in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versewhich similarly continues a more relatively grounded sci-fi story with lots of convoluted reality leaps, a dark alternate version of the status quo of its high school hero, and a “to be continued…” ending.

There are also major traces of it in earlier multiplex tariffs. When Avengers: Endgame used time travel to insert heroes into the events of the first avengersWasn’t it inspired by Part II, in which Zemeckis cut Fox in unused footage from the first film? Likewise, the terminator the franchise follows a similar playbook with Genisys, crossing the plot of another 80s original? Even the happy day of the dead The series took a detour into McFly’s timeline revisions, showing his work with a name check.

Part of the reason Back to the future part II lasted beyond its initial commercial success and the critical disappointment is that it turned out to be exceptionally prescient. Many of the technological advancements envisioned for his depiction of the distant future in 2015 came later. Companies are still chasing the dream of hoverboards – a bit of imaginary product placement that has clearly had a profound effect on consumer imaginations. There was this story about the Chicago Cubs, who failed fulfilled their destiny of winning it all on the exact day Marty fell into the future. And of course there’s the unfortunate prophecy of Biff Tannen, whose rise to power in 1985 Alternate would come to reflect the political mess created by the fatcat the filmmakers modeled him on, Donald Trump.

The sequel also sent some unexpected aftershocks through the movie industry. It was the first time Hollywood had shot major blockbusters back-to-back, with Zemeckis beginning production on the much less influential film. Back to the future part III barely three weeks after filming ended Part II. Since then, sequel franchise productions have become more common; several installments in the the Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Matrix, Pirates of the Caribbean, hunger games, avengersand of course Avatar series would be made at the same time. Zemeckis, always on the cutting edge of cinematic technology, here anticipated a future where studios line up their major franchise plans years in advance.

In a related way, Part II also helped popularize the trend of cutting big-screen adventures neatly in half — only to end with a glaring cliffhanger. George Lucas had arrived first, of course. But the inconclusive and depressing outcome of The Empire Strikes Back still qualifies as a kind of ending, a punctuation on its particular episode of a larger saga. With Back to the future part II, Hollywood said you don’t need a resolution at all. You can just leave audiences hooked, having to buy a ticket a few months later to see how the story they watched will end. We now live in a future where this is a frighteningly common tactic: stay tuned, over the next year, for exciting findings to come. Dunes and the spider worms saga.

In a more general sense, Back to the future part II proved that there was no Hollywood hit too small and human scale that it couldn’t be flattened into a proverbial amusement park. The original, which relied on Marty playing matchmaker with his parents to ensure his existential survival, remains an ingenious magical realism – a comedy built on the hypothetical scenario of meeting your parents long before they were your parents. . The sequel has no such thematic aspirations. It’s wild plot mechanics all the time – more of a machine than this bloated DeLorean, designed only to run Marty from 1985 to 2015 to 1985 and again to 1955. He moves so fast you have barely time to notice how essentially empty it is. And in its looping plot, you can see a plan for every Hollywood sequel that confuses bigger and faster for the better, that streamlines the more modest pleasures of a popular film into pure spectacle.

Which isn’t to say there isn’t some gee-whiz fun to be had from Back to the future part II, at least for those who can enjoy its Heinlein-by-way-of-Amblin convolutions. The final act, at least, is a clever magic trick that perhaps only Zemeckis could pull off: pinning a second Michael J. Fox in Back to the future, it doubled the stakes not to meddle with the past, creating a bunch of showpieces that relied, precariously, on preserving the events of a previous film. There is a reason the flash And End of Game and others have followed his example.

But perhaps those time-traveling hijinks were also a prophetic vision — and the secret to the persistence of this divisive sequel. In the era of the legacy sequel, Hollywood now treats every iconic hit from the past, and perhaps especially the 80s, as a sacred object to reference and revisit. The sequels have become their own form of time travel, taking audiences back to the beginning: you watch a movie like Top Gun: Maverick to get echoes of the sacred past, to bask in the glow of shimmering nostalgia. In this way, Back to the future part II anchored early in the spirit of the legacy sequel, literally immersing audiences in real-life footage from a movie they already loved. No wonder this movie lives on; he saw the future that Hollywood would find by constantly returning to it.