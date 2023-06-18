COLUMN: A Life of Compassion and Volunteerism

Animal welfare advocate and volunteer Kathy Contino-Turner has an unmistakable affinity for animals that began at an early age. Her older sister, Anne, remembers the day 5-year-old Kathy dressed the family’s kitten to take her for a ride in a wicker buggy around their rural home in Dolgeville. “Kathy has always loved animals,” says Anne Contino. “She was saving all kinds of creatures – birds, frogs, a snapping turtle, a muskrat. … Mom drew the line when Kathy brought home a snake.

In high school, Kathy helped a senior neighborhood resident look after his four Arabian show horses, clean barns and feed the animals, as well as assist with the veterinarian and farrier, a care specialist to hooves. Her duties took an unexpected turn one sunny June morning when she awoke to find the four horses had escaped from their paddock and raced down the hill to her front yard. Since they weren’t wearing a halter, the quick-thinking teenager used a sack of apples to lead them back to their barn. “I wish I had a picture of that,” she thinks today.

These formative years led Contino-Turner to continue her role as a dedicated supporter of animal welfare, both on a personal and corporate level. She financially supports a variety of agencies, including shelters, horse rescues, and wildlife rehabilitation centers. Additionally, she spent four years as the Executive Director of the Stevens-Swan Humane Society of Oneida County. Formerly employed as communications and marketing director for the Masonic Care Community, as well as news director and anchor for WUTR-TV, the retiree currently volunteers at the Herkimer County Humane Society, where she washes dishes, cleans litter boxes and folds laundry, among other basic chores. “I try to help with these so-called mundane tasks, allowing shelter workers to spend more time with direct animal care,” she explains.

Among his many heartwarming success stories, Contino-Turner fondly remembers a terribly neglected dog who arrived stray at the shelter; believing the dog to be a purebred Afghan hound (a breed that dates back to the time of Moses), the staff shaved off his badly matted fur. The dog was adopted, and six months later the new owner returned to the shelter with the now beautifully groomed Afghan to have his picture taken with Santa.

Unfortunately, not all adoption stories have such happy endings. Contino-Turner actively advocates for the need for stronger laws governing animal abuse as well as strengthening existing laws, such as the New York State Farm and Market Act, which she says does not provide for no penalties severe enough to deter animal abuse. However, she sees the recent approval of Local Law No. 5 by the Herkimer County Legislature as a step in the right direction. The law establishes a countywide online registry of people charged with animal abuse crimes — information that would bar them from adopting pets from animal shelters or being hired by companies involved in animal care. “When I ran the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, we shared a similar ‘Do Not Adopt’ list with the other local societies,” she notes, adding, “The problem is that so many ‘bass-breeders’ yard” sell puppies to anyone to make the money, with little regard for the animal. Animal shelters, on the other hand, do their best to screen out potential adopters and find the best possible homes.

Contino-Turner encourages pet seekers to check the availability of pure or mixed breeds at shelters or specialty rescue groups for adoption rather than purchasing them elsewhere. Currently, the number of pets available in the United States is estimated at a ratio of seven dogs and an equal number of cats for every human. As she points out, even well-meaning owners are sometimes unable to properly care for their pets. Handing them over to shelters puts additional strain on facilities when there aren’t enough houses for their placement.

In addition to her animal advocacy activities, Contino-Turner hoped to improve the quality of life for Mohawk Valley residents by working for the New York Department of Health as a COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant in 2021. She serves on many local not-for-profit boards. of Directors, serving as Herkimer County’s election coordinator for local elections, and provides marketing services for the Utica Maennerchor, a German-American social club, and other organizations. An accomplished ballroom dancer, she is also a board member of USA Dance Mohawk Valley Chapter #3066, which organizes monthly dances.

In recognition of her countless contributions to the community, Contino-Turner has received numerous awards, including the prestigious 2020 Woman of the Year Award from the New York State Women’s Inc. Mohawk Valley Chapter, the YWCA 1994 Salute to Outstanding Women in the Communications category, and New York State Jaycees Outstanding New Yorker.

As these awards demonstrate, decades of selfless community service make her an ideal spokesperson for volunteerism: “As we age, volunteerism helps us maintain our purpose. I urge everyone, especially retirees, to donate their time, talent and treasure to support local agencies that matter to them,” she advises, adding emphatically, “Our children see giving back and they feel they are helping their community. without being paid to do so, hopefully laying the groundwork for their future involvement.