Entertainment
COLUMN: A Life of Compassion and Volunteerism
Animal welfare advocate and volunteer Kathy Contino-Turner has an unmistakable affinity for animals that began at an early age. Her older sister, Anne, remembers the day 5-year-old Kathy dressed the family’s kitten to take her for a ride in a wicker buggy around their rural home in Dolgeville. “Kathy has always loved animals,” says Anne Contino. “She was saving all kinds of creatures – birds, frogs, a snapping turtle, a muskrat. … Mom drew the line when Kathy brought home a snake.
In high school, Kathy helped a senior neighborhood resident look after his four Arabian show horses, clean barns and feed the animals, as well as assist with the veterinarian and farrier, a care specialist to hooves. Her duties took an unexpected turn one sunny June morning when she awoke to find the four horses had escaped from their paddock and raced down the hill to her front yard. Since they weren’t wearing a halter, the quick-thinking teenager used a sack of apples to lead them back to their barn. “I wish I had a picture of that,” she thinks today.
These formative years led Contino-Turner to continue her role as a dedicated supporter of animal welfare, both on a personal and corporate level. She financially supports a variety of agencies, including shelters, horse rescues, and wildlife rehabilitation centers. Additionally, she spent four years as the Executive Director of the Stevens-Swan Humane Society of Oneida County. Formerly employed as communications and marketing director for the Masonic Care Community, as well as news director and anchor for WUTR-TV, the retiree currently volunteers at the Herkimer County Humane Society, where she washes dishes, cleans litter boxes and folds laundry, among other basic chores. “I try to help with these so-called mundane tasks, allowing shelter workers to spend more time with direct animal care,” she explains.
Among his many heartwarming success stories, Contino-Turner fondly remembers a terribly neglected dog who arrived stray at the shelter; believing the dog to be a purebred Afghan hound (a breed that dates back to the time of Moses), the staff shaved off his badly matted fur. The dog was adopted, and six months later the new owner returned to the shelter with the now beautifully groomed Afghan to have his picture taken with Santa.
Unfortunately, not all adoption stories have such happy endings. Contino-Turner actively advocates for the need for stronger laws governing animal abuse as well as strengthening existing laws, such as the New York State Farm and Market Act, which she says does not provide for no penalties severe enough to deter animal abuse. However, she sees the recent approval of Local Law No. 5 by the Herkimer County Legislature as a step in the right direction. The law establishes a countywide online registry of people charged with animal abuse crimes — information that would bar them from adopting pets from animal shelters or being hired by companies involved in animal care. “When I ran the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, we shared a similar ‘Do Not Adopt’ list with the other local societies,” she notes, adding, “The problem is that so many ‘bass-breeders’ yard” sell puppies to anyone to make the money, with little regard for the animal. Animal shelters, on the other hand, do their best to screen out potential adopters and find the best possible homes.
Contino-Turner encourages pet seekers to check the availability of pure or mixed breeds at shelters or specialty rescue groups for adoption rather than purchasing them elsewhere. Currently, the number of pets available in the United States is estimated at a ratio of seven dogs and an equal number of cats for every human. As she points out, even well-meaning owners are sometimes unable to properly care for their pets. Handing them over to shelters puts additional strain on facilities when there aren’t enough houses for their placement.
In addition to her animal advocacy activities, Contino-Turner hoped to improve the quality of life for Mohawk Valley residents by working for the New York Department of Health as a COVID-19 Vaccine Assistant in 2021. She serves on many local not-for-profit boards. of Directors, serving as Herkimer County’s election coordinator for local elections, and provides marketing services for the Utica Maennerchor, a German-American social club, and other organizations. An accomplished ballroom dancer, she is also a board member of USA Dance Mohawk Valley Chapter #3066, which organizes monthly dances.
In recognition of her countless contributions to the community, Contino-Turner has received numerous awards, including the prestigious 2020 Woman of the Year Award from the New York State Women’s Inc. Mohawk Valley Chapter, the YWCA 1994 Salute to Outstanding Women in the Communications category, and New York State Jaycees Outstanding New Yorker.
As these awards demonstrate, decades of selfless community service make her an ideal spokesperson for volunteerism: “As we age, volunteerism helps us maintain our purpose. I urge everyone, especially retirees, to donate their time, talent and treasure to support local agencies that matter to them,” she advises, adding emphatically, “Our children see giving back and they feel they are helping their community. without being paid to do so, hopefully laying the groundwork for their future involvement.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.romesentinel.com/stories/a-lifetime-of-compassion-and-volunteerism,184487
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COLUMN: A Life of Compassion and Volunteerism
- England 28/2 in 10.3 Overs | England vs Australia Test Cricket Score, Ashes 2023: England 393/8 d & 28/2 on stumps on day 3, Australia ahead by 35 runs
- Is Princess Charlotte’s color dress parade the same dress she wore at the coronation?
- Meet Kamala Sohony, an Indian scientist who was honored in today’s Google Doodle
- Nicola Sturgeon says she has ‘done nothing wrong’
- Donald Trump could try to forgive himself if he is re-elected
- UK Weather Forecast: How Long Will Thunderstorms And Rain Last? Update issued by Met Office
- Binance ordered to repatriate US assets, avoiding total asset freeze
- Back To The Future Part II Changed The Course Of Hollywood History – Rolling Stone
- Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian Players Lose in First Round of WTT Contender Main Draw in Lagos | The ICIR
- Milanese fashion: Prada animates the male form with 1940s couture that aims to liberate, not restrict
- Los Lunas family raises money for 14-year-old daughter battling cancer