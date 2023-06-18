The Flash opens at $55 million, a step up from typical superhero pacing – Daily Press

By LINDSEY BAHR (AP Writer)

The DC and Warner Bros. superhero film. The Flash opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Although a fair amount of money by normal standards, a considerable leap from DC’s latest release, the Shazam! sequel, and enough for a top spot debut, it’s also toned down by superhero standards where $100 million first weekends are almost commonplace.

It was a packed weekend at the multiplex overall. In addition to The Flash, there was the new Pixar family film Elemental and the horror-comedy The Blackening. The only big win was Wes Anderson’s star-studded Asteroid, which grossed $720,000 from just six theaters and the distinction of having the highest average per theater ($132,211) since the pandemic began.

The Flash faced more complications than market conditions. It has often made headlines over the past year, not because of the film itself, but because of its star Ezra Millers’ off-screen troubles, including arrests, erratic behavior and accusations of ‘misconduct. Miller apologized and said they were seeking treatment for mental health. They also opted out of participating in the normal advertising circuit, except for the premiere.

Studio management remained optimistic about their $200 million film’s release, however, confident in its quality and importance to DC Studios’ future storylines. The film introduces the multiverse, which allowed for the return of Michael Keatons Batman in a film that also had Ben Afflecks Batman.

At the start of the weekend, analysts expected The Flash to earn at least $70 million in its first three days, playing in 4,234 locations nationwide. Now, it’s predicted to gross $64 million in its first four, including the Monday, June 16 holiday. Internationally, it grossed $75 million, giving it a worldwide start of $139 million.

I think Warners did a fantastic job of handling the situation they had, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. It’s a very interesting case study of what can happen when the main character of a big movie stirs up these very public controversies. But it’s hard to reverse engineer what effect it may have had.

Another hurdle was that some of the major promotional outlets for late-night talk shows are still closed as the writers’ strike continues. Also, knowing that DC is going through a major reset, fans might have decided to move on and wait for that.

Reviews were mixed but more positive than not, with 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review that despite some clever and entertaining moments, the final act bogged down in what feels like an endless generic CGI battle and kitchen sink resolution.

Audiences polled for CinemaScore only gave the film a B, which was never good news for word-of-mouth potential and longevity.

But there’s a bit of a gap in the schedule before the next major blockbuster arrives in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, which opens June 30. the expansion of Asteroid City.

Second place went to Elemental with approximately $29.5 million from 4,035 locations in North America, a new low for Pixars’ three-day openings. Previously, that title belonged to The Good Dinosaur and Onward, which both debuted at $39 million.

Elemental was positively received by critics, with 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences (A CinemaScore). APs Jake Coyle wrote that it’s probably in the lower half of the Pixar canon but sincere and clever, with a touch of dazzle, it comes closer to reviving some of the old Pixar magic than some recent entries. Including $15 million from 17 international territories, Elemental launched at $44.5 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a very close third, in its third weekend, with $27.8 million. Sony expects its domestic total to hit $285 million through Monday.

It’s possible, Dergarabedian said, that Spider-Man’s tremendous holding power, bolstered by reviews and word of mouth, ate Elementals’ launch. Both are also PG rated.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dropped 67% in its second weekend, adding $20 million to take fourth place. The Little Mermaid settled into fifth place with $11.6 million in its fourth weekend.

The Blackening was the other big release this weekend, a bit of a counter-programming of the biggest brand releases with an original horror-comedy about a group of friends, who are black, who get together for a weekend. -end and find themselves on the run from a killer. Lionsgate and MRC have acquired director Tim Story’s $5 million film after it debuted to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival. Released in 1,775 theaters, The Blackening grossed around $6 million.

It’s a fantastic weekend for theaters because there’s incredible depth and breadth of content, but that means they’re sharing the richness, Dergarabedian said. The collective box office was incredibly strong. But it creates a very competitive environment.

Asteroid City was an undeniable bright spot in limited release. Focus Features set up Asteroid City pop-up experiences at theaters in New York and Los Angeles to help attract audiences.

Wes Anderson is the pinnacle of specialty cinema. That’s the wonder, said Lisa Bunnell, president of distribution at Focus. This is a great boost for art theaters.

Next week, Asteroid City goes from 6 to around 1,500 rooms.

Post-COVID were trying to do things that are out of the box, Bunnell added. We’re itching to get specialty movies back on track, you kinda need a new playbook.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. The Flash, $55 million.

2. Elementary, $29.5 million.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $27.8 million.

4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $20 million.

5. The Little Mermaid, $11.6 million.

6. Blackening, $6 million.

7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. $3.5 million.

8. The Boogeyman, $3.8 million.

9. Fast X, $2 million.

10. Adipurush, $1.6 million.

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.