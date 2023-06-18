Entertainment
The Flash actor says it’s not him in the Flash movie
[The following contains vague spoilers for The Flash (movie) and The Flash (TV show)]
Ezra Miller can still return to the DCU
If you are one of vast majority of Americans who did not go to see the flash this weekend but I still wanted read spoilers about his already infamous deluge of weird, CG-heavy appearances, you may have heard that actor Teddy Sears appears as Jay Garricka.ka, the comics’ first Flash, with the Hermès hat and other stuff reprising a role he played on The CWs Flash TV show.
The thing about this cameo is that it doesn’t really make sense: not only are the other cameos mostly referencing DC superhero movies, Sears didn’t even really play Jay Garrick on the flash. He was a villain pretending to be Jay Garrick. So they threw in a cameo from the hit Flash TV show, where Ezra Millers’ version of the Flash canonically got the name Flash when he made his own cameo, and they chose a confusing fake version of a different character and not Grant Gustin, the monster Flash himself?
Well, here’s the other thing about this cameo: it’s not Teddy Sears at all. It is, as TVLine the dishno actor of note (take that, unnamed actor). TVLine talked to Sears himself who said it was safe looks like his face, but it’s not. He said people kept telling him he was in the new Flash movie, but, he said, I’m pretty sure I would have remembered the set of a major DC Studios movie. TVLine says well-placed sources on both DC’s TV and film side confirm that it’s also absolutely not Sears archive footage at the flashmeaning he didn’t film anything new and they didn’t repurpose anything old, so it’s definitely not Teddy Sears.
Which makes the cameo even weirder. The other cameos are famous characters in famous roles, with stock footage and a big inside CG joke for superhero movie nerds, but then they just went ahead and got chose a guy for another version of Flash? James Gunn now co-runs DC Studios, surely he could have put his feelings on the Arrowverse aside for an actual cameo from Grant Gustin if they wanted another famous version of The Flash, or pull a spider worms and fuse live action and animation for a Michael Rosenabums Flash cameo.
Someone is going to write a book about Flash movie at some point, and were excited for the chapter on that specific thing.
