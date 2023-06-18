Column: A feature film made in Poway will have its Hollywood premiere

When a young film producer from Poway appeared on the local show On the Air on KUSI TV, co-host Russ T Nailz jokingly said, You should cast me in the film.

Jacob Vaus, the writer, director and co-producer, was looking for the right personality to play a supporting role in the film and decided to invite Nailz, aka Russ Stolnack, to audition.

The KGB and 91X radio personality did just that and landed a role in the 82-minute film, Scuba, which was filmed primarily in Poway in the summer of 2021. It was the first feature film by Nailz. He later told Vaus that he liked her so much that he decided to pursue more acting roles.

Nailz died of a heart attack the following spring while doing what he loved best performing one of his favorite songs on stage. He never got to see the edited film. But he’ll be there in spirit for the movies world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, formerly known as Graumans, in Hollywood on July 2.

The film premieres at one of North America’s top-rated film festivals, Dances with Films, followed by a Q&A with 24-year-old Vaus and co-producer and co-star Stephanie Reedy. Johnathan Middleton also co-stars.

Jacob Vaus, 24, wrote and directed the feature film Scuba. He co-produced it with Stephanie Reedy, the female star. (Henry Chastain)

The name Vaus is familiar to many San Diegan residents. Jacobs’ father, Steve Vaus, is the mayor of Poway and narrowly missed out on a bid for a county board seat in the 2020 election.

Steve Vaus is also a Grammy-winning artist who has performed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Jacob’s younger sister Anna moved to Nashville to pursue her career as a country music singer/songwriter. Jacob has cut his teeth producing music videos for four of his singles over the past few years. Their mother, Corrie, is an Emmy Award-winning documentary producer.

To say the Vaus family is talented is an understatement. On the Bobby Bones country music radio show airing nationally this week, Anna revealed that Keith Urban had recorded one of her songs. While on the air, Bones invited her to open his July 22 concert in Nashville.

If you ask Jacob when the writing bug bit him, hell will tell you when he was 6 years old. He has an 80-page short story called Two Robbers that he wrote in kindergarten to prove it. Before graduating from high school, he completed two books, a horror story and a coming-of-age novel, although neither was published.

Growing up in a brilliant family marked him very early. I felt like I had to step up and succeed, he says. In fact, Scuba’s theme revolves around two aspiring high school actors who, after failing to excel in the school’s drama program, write and produce their own play.

The dive is about their desire to be seen and understood. These two characters really, really want the love of the people around them and are willing to destroy everything in their path just to be seen. It’s very melancholy, explains Vaus.

The story began as a black comedy. But as he edited over 100 hours of video footage up to 82 minutes, that really changed, he says. It got darker and darker.

Several former classmates from Chapman Universitys Dodge film school, where he majored in film production, helped him with the tight-budget project, which cost around $70,000.

When they filmed theatrical sequences, her former Poway High acting teacher, Sharon Wezelman, was on set to help out for the full eight days, 12 hours a day, during her summer vacation. In addition, she had a role in the film.

Scenes were filmed in July 2021 at multiple locations around Poway, the campuses of Twin Peaks Middle School, Poway and Del Norte High Schools, Poway Center for the Performing Arts, Get Air Trampoline Park, Valle Verde Park, neighborhood trails, the Vauss family home, a neighbor’s porch, and the home of Kim and Peter Bauer.

He asked Wezelman for names of acting students who might be interested in auditioning, therefore, the cast includes Dylan Valentine as the school’s reporter and Beth Shea as the school’s play reject. .

It was also a bit of a family affair. Jacob has a cameo appearance, as do his father, mother, and grandfather. His sister, Anna, wrote a song, Subway Rats, performed by a high school band in the film.

Meanwhile, her mom made a 20-minute documentary that sheds light on the making of the film.

On Sunday, the mayor of Poway takes his Vespa on the 2023 Scooter Cannonball ride from San Clemente to North Carolina, an eight-day trip covering about 450 miles. Corrie accompanies in a van to film a behind-the-scenes documentary, with a little help from Jacob.

Vaus already has a few movie titles listed on his IMDb resume. Most are shorts he shot as class projects during his Chapman Films program. In 2020, before artificial intelligence became such a hot topic, he and a friend filmed a short script, Solicitors, created by AI.

Although the AI ​​can put together creative stories, Jacob says he won’t use it in his screenplay. I don’t believe AI can embrace creativity and passion the way people can.

And after? I’m working on a book, a wacky true crime about small town murders. He also has two other films in the works.

His goal? Release a film that plays in theaters nationwide and write a book that will be published and hopefully achieve bestseller status.

But first, a long-held dream will come true on July 2. He, his cast and crew will walk the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre.