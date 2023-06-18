What the Murdoch Empire and CNN Declines Have in Common

Photo illustration by Erin OFlynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s mission as slayer of his tabloid demonsreleased to the general public earlier this month during his testimony in a London court in his lawsuit against the DailyMirror, represented more than just an unprecedented break with royal protocols. It also felt like an archaeological dig in the last age of print media.

After all, what could be more fossilized than the provided portrait of London’s print tabloids at their zenith? There was a quaint era quality to the telling of stories produced in newsrooms teeming with ruthlessly competitive hacks in which no expense was spared in the pursuit of scoops, while in the basement the presses printed millions of copies of newspapers every day.

Culturally, the image of a newsroom as a zoo dates back to at least 1928, when Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur wrote the play cover page set in the fictional tabloid, the Herald Examinerwhere editor-in-chief Walter Burns urged his reporters to abandon all standards of behavior in the hunt for scoops.

This aberration arose because the basis of Harry’s allegations was that the 140 stories about him were collected using illegal methods (he cited 33 in court) between 1996 and 2010.

This means that the narrative track begins before the onset of the technological tsunami that has since killed thousands of newspapers and hollowed out all but a few of those that remain, i.e. two years before the birth of Google, and with Facebook and the iPhone still years away.

Its been a time of punishment for journalism. But surely it’s hard to argue for the kind of journalism that’s in dispute here.

What is striking about the material revealed in the court testimony was whether or not they were anarchic, it was their childishness and the cynicism of the business model that underpinned them. In the pursuit of royalty, nothing was too trivial, from Harry’s bruised wrist to a girlfriend’s tantrums while visiting a lap-dancing club. But make no mistake, it was drivel that sold newspapers and on which media empires were built.

It’s also important to remember how this business model drove the dark side of the hacking scandal, especially the incident that revealed writing disease of world news and the wave of revulsion that gripped public opinion and forced Rupert Murdoch to shut down the newspaper, when it emerged they had hacked into the voicemail of 13-year-old schoolgirl Milly Dowler, six days after she disappeared in 2002. She had, in fact, been murdered and six months later her body was found.

Ultimately, for Murdoch, this business model wasn’t too smart. He should have set aside over a billion dollars to cover the costs of the endless trials.

The three newspaper groups pursued by Harry, the Mirror, THE Daily mail and Murdochs News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun And world news, are still with us, but their print editions are only pale shadows of themselves: as a market leader, the Sun reached its peak in sales in 1994 with 4.3 million copies per day. Today, it does not disclose its print sales. THE Mirror went from over 2 million copies a day to 280,000.

They remain viable only thanks to their digital versions: the online audience of the three British editions is measured by a monthly figure: the Sun at 26.3 million, the Mirror to 25.3 million and the Daily mail at 24.3 million.

Of the men behind these three ventures, only Murdoch found a new business model that made print tabloids seem like a tiny beer. When Fox News launched in 1996, no one, including Murdoch, predicted what a mother lode it would become, overtaking CNN in 2002 as the most-watched cable news channel, then, pushed by Roger Wingsmorphing into its ultimately depraved version of prime-time cable news.

However, Murdoch’s astonishing recovery from the tabloid scandal and his belated status as a global mogul are not based on new media. It’s still an extension of that old media world of the last century and a business model based on pushing into the blatant depths of journalism. It never had digital. Even instructed by Steve Jobs on new platforms with the launch of the iPad, his efforts, The Dailywas a terrible flop.

Meanwhile, CNN, though losing in the ratings, held for some time to the journalistic standards on which it was founded. After all, it was the brand that Ted Turner had built on a mind-blowing idea: this technology had made it possible to move cameras out of the studio and to go anywhere in the world, capturing the story live, 24/7. 24 and 7/7. If you think streaming is a transformative experience, you’ve forgotten what CNN pioneered in television journalism to become the of his kind a cutting-edge source of information on every continent, and so important that it was beamed into the White House Situation Room as the indispensable eye otherwise absent.

In 1980 This was a new medium.

That’s why it’s so ineffable to see the miserable state of CNN now after the short but disastrous reign of Chris Licht. But there is no single cause for the disintegration of networks. The discontinuity of ownership did not help. First, the merger with Time Warner in 1996 brought together two incompatible cultures (the Time part was a classic case of old media marching confidently toward death row unknowingly); falling under the control of AT&T was an even more false marriage, then the brand confusion became even more damaging with the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery where John Malonelongtime cable mogul and board member and CEO of Discovery David Zaslav CNN reporters pissed off with noises about making the network more vanilla.

But even before the Time Warner merger, CNN had lost its unique strengths as a pioneer of the 24-hour news cycle. It suffered the fate of many innovators: a stasis bordering on complacency. Then, over the past decade, a magazine mentality took over from mainstream journalism and a dive into historical documentaries produced a series of oddly dated duds.

But this is not a case of new media suddenly becoming, like tabloids, old media. It wasn’t Fox News that exposed CNN’s real problem. Its MSNBC. With an average primetime audience of around 1.14 million compared to CNN’s roughly 473,000, MSNBC became what CNN could and should have become, a masterful balance of reporting and analysis.

CNN can never eliminate the stench of Trump’s disaster

Additionally, the integrity and reach of NBC as a legacy newsroom underpins this performance; the influence of this standard is evident in every hour of programming. The daytime bench is as deep as prime time, and on weekends MSNBC is much more nimble with breaking news than CNN, which seems to turn off the lights on Friday nights. The only off-note is a tendency to stay so close to metropolitan liberal chatter that valid countervailing voices seem excluded.

And MSNBC has succeeded in blurring the line between new and old media, thanks in part to the inventions of the prodigiously fertile Rachel Maddow.

There is a perhaps unconscious irony in the title of his latest podcast format: Deja News. It’s partly the brainchild of his longtime producer, Isaac-Davy Aronson, who pitched on his prime-time show the idea of ​​giving context to breakup stories by finding precursors in the history. It gelled nicely with Maddows’ serpentine narratives (which sometimes take too long to get to the base) and is a smart use of podcast time.

But Deja News, in another sense, could also describe CNN’s condition.

