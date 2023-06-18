Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna shares shirtless photo of Akshay Kumar and praises his great genes | Bollywood
Actor Akshay Kumar received a sweet surprise from his wife Twinkle Khanna on Sunday. The writer and former actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of Akshay and write a note for him on Father’s Day.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001. They are the proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara who was born in 2012. (Also read: When Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s lawyer got him out of the obscenity case at his expense)
Twinkle Father’s Day Note
In his post, Twinkle wrote: Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a good father after watching him take care of his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his good genes. And looking at him in his 50s, I’d say his children are lucky if they inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father’s Day to a man who always puts his family before himself. In the photo, Twinkle wore a colorful top and paired it with specs while Akshay was seen shirtless.
Akshay replied to his message saying: I love you for that Tina. Since you assigned me the genetics department for appearance, I entrust you with the intelligence of our children. Make them read lots of books 🙂
Fan reactions
The couple’s fans also reacted to their Insta PDAs. Ye baate ghar me bhi ho skti hai (you can also discuss this at home). Apart from the pleasant banter of watching a good conversation between the two of you, one person said. Another praised the pair, saying: All in one Bollywood industry pair. Cute couple. both are my favorite @akshaykumar sir @twinklerkhanna mam, a fan wrote.
About Twinkle and Akshay
Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a series of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, publishing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book including an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it up with another book titled Pajamas Are Forgiving which came out the following year.
Akshay will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty has already started filming for Part 3. He also has Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his chat.
