Which actor has played the most superheroes?

The superhero movie craze has been on the rise for over two decades now. With so many movies starring our favorite comic book heroes, it's no surprise to spot some familiar faces in multiple roles. Maybe an actor didn't find the right fit in their first superhero adventure, or maybe they're ready to switch roles once a character's story is complete. Either way, spotting these recurring actors in various superhero outfits has become a fun pastime for fans. Willem Dafoe is one of those actors who has been in the superhero limelight more than once. In 2002, audiences were treated to Sam Raimis' maniacal, comedic and downright terrifying Green GoblinSpider Man. Fast forward 16 years to his role as Vulko inAquaman, and you see a much more subdued performance, a stark contrast to its flamboyant portrayal of Marvels Norman Osbourne. While his role in the DC Extended Universe hasn't been quite as big yet, which may have disappointed Dafoe fans, his return as the Green Goblin in 2021No coming homemet with universal success. He was widely considered the best villain in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy; considering the character wasn't even technically part of this universe, that says a lot about the passion Dafoe puts into the character. Then we have Michael Keaton, who rose to fame with his memorable portrayal of Batman in the 1989 Tim Burtons film and its sequel. Keatons Confronts the Caped Crusader helped reintroduce Batman to mainstream audiences, earning a lot of praise. Years later, Keaton went to Camp Marvel to play the winged menace Vulture inSpider-Man: Homecoming. Although he left a strong mark as a Vulture, Keaton is still widely known as Batman. With Andy Muschietti helming the new DCEU film, which looked for obvious inspiration in the multiversal nature of the newestSpider Manmovie,the flashtook the liberty of bringing Keaton back as Batman to enthusiastic applause from fans of the original Dark Knight movies. Based on the success of this single appearance, it's a safe bet that Keaton could put the cowl back on very soon. But the actor who holds the record for the most superhero roles to his name? The one and only Ryan Reynolds. However, Reynolds' superhero journey has had its fair share of ups and downs. It all started with the 2011 movieThe Green Lantern, where he played the lead role to what one might generously call mixed reviews. His next outing was likeDeadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverinebut again, this character version was not well received by fans, with many rightly wondering why the Merc with a Mouth had his mouth.literallystitched up. Before any of those, however, the actor had his first superhero stint as Hannibal King inBlade Trinitythe third film in the fantastic Marvel trilogy, which hit theaters long before Disney's MCU was an established brand. However, in 2016dead Poolstand-alone film, Reynolds finally hit the bullseye. A smash hit, it catapulted Reynolds to new heights in the superhero world, with most fans agreeing that the actor was born for the role due to their quick wits and sense of purpose. dry humor. Both Deadpool movies were so successful that his character was the only one integrated into the MCU so far. With the announcement of Hugh Jackmans return as Wolverine inDead Pool 3fueling the fire, fans are eagerly awaiting Reynolds' third (or fourth, depending on how you look at it) as the eponymous assassin.

