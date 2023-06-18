General Daily Overview for June 18, 2023 – The Morning Call

General daily overview for June 18, 2023 The important words are on the tip of our tongues! The day dawns with a powerful New Moon in Gemini at 12:37 p.m. EDT, sending new ideas through the universe that we engage with. The Moon will then slide into deep Cancer, and we can put this energy to good use. when the Moon trines Saturn. A square between the Sun and Neptune could make it difficult to see the forest for the trees, so be careful when moving forward.

Ram March 21 – April 19 Your to-do list can easily continue to grow throughout the day. As the New Moon invigorates your busy 3rd house and attracts many people clamoring for your attention, your schedule will fill up fast! Feel free to engage in casual conversations and see what happens. This same sector looks after your local community, so be sure to spend some time checking out new developments happening in your neighborhood. Look for new places that could quickly become favorites.

Bull April 20 – May 20 It’s never been easier to be a money magnet than it is right now. You’re in line for a fiscal blessing from the universe as this New Moon strengthens your 2nd House of Finances, helping you find better ways to increase your net worth. Were you hoping for a raise? This is the perfect time to discuss this possibility with your boss or a supervisor! On the other hand, if you are tired of your current concert, this lunation could bring you a better position.

Gemini May 21 – June 20 Today, everything revolves around you. There’s a powerful New Moon in your smart sign, making it your personal New Year’s Eve, when you can set new intentions and resolutions to carry into the future. You don’t have to worry about making big strides – you have six months until the corresponding Full Moon to shake things up. Nevertheless, at least make an effort to start thinking about the changes you would like to see in your life. Everything is possible!

Cancer June 21 – July 22 Retirement may be your best bet at a time like this. Giving up doesn’t mean giving up or losing, but rather letting go and allowing yourself to move on. This is evidenced as the New Moon intensifies your 12th House of Endings. Although it may seem strange to have a New Moon in this sector of completion, it is a natural way to release any baggage that no longer serves you. Don’t wait to use that six-month window to become your happiest, healthiest self!

Leo July 23 – August 22 People are clamoring to be part of your crew, Leo! The current New Moon impacts your 11th House of Gathering, triggering a six-month cycle when the people you connect with can shift and change – ideally for the better. Acquaintances who have hovered outside your usual circle could become much closer in the coming months, but feel free to be the one to invite you here or there. These new friends will probably be happy to accept.

Virgin August 23 – September 22 Your ambitions are at the forefront right now. There is a fantastic New Moon landing in your 10th House of Career, helping you clarify what you want to accomplish and how to get there. Use this chance to strategize how to make these things happen, being meticulous and analytical about how a Virgo can do it best. Once you have a plan, start putting it into action! You’ll reach the finish line earlier than expected if you stick with it.

Balance September 23 – October 22 It’s time to spread your wings and take flight. Your 9th House of Exploration welcomes today’s beautiful New Moon, triggering a new cycle of expansion when you can expand your horizons and attract intensely illuminating experiences into your life. Whether you decide to travel abroad or take a course at home, you will be thirsty for wisdom and knowledge, so start thinking about your options. The universe will provide you with the right path to the destination that is right for you.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Get ready for a major transformation. It’s time to let go of your old ways as a bright New Moon occurs in your 8th House of Revolution. This sector of your chart is anything but simple. It might force you to face many of life’s most intense aspects, such as death and intimacy, but if you do it with courage, you can become a much more powerful version of yourself. Leave the fear behind you! Embrace the new and improved Scorpio you are meant to become.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21 Dynamic duos are the order of the day. Your most important relationships are getting a new burst of energy as the New Moon galvanizes your 7th House of Connection, so it’s never been more accurate that two heads are better than one. It can attract new bonds of all kinds into your life, whether professional, platonic, or even romantic, but this lunation should also rekindle any current partnerships that may have faded. It’s time to team up and conquer.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19 You radiate positively from within! Getting your life in order has never been easier, thanks to the New Moon in your 6th House of Health, so don’t be shocked if you feel ready and willing to function at your peak. If wellness has fallen by the wayside, take advantage of this transit to gently get back on track, knowing that the universe will help you on your journey to a better you. Even the healthiest Capricorn can get a boost right now.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18 A beautiful and brilliant day awaits you. You are one of the luckiest signs of the zodiac as the New Moon lands in your 5th House of Pleasure, reminding you that all work and no play makes life boring. Leave your chores for another time. Instead, focus on things that make you smile and gladden your heart. Being creative is a great way to embrace this energy by letting your inner child play.